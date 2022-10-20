Read full article on original website
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Food Pantry Hosts First Banquet to Help Food Insecure Families
Something good is happening for families that are food insecure across North Texas, thanks in large part to the innovation of a certain organization. Crossroads Community Services Dallas, a nonprofit in the city, serves more than 26,000 people each month and that number continues to grow. In 2020, at the height of the global pandemic, the organization distributed more than 11.8 million pounds of food as so many families found themselves without a paycheck and nowhere to turn.
Big Bluestem Trail At Grand Park In Frisco, Texas To Debut In November
The city of Frisco is almost ready to debut the Big Bluestem Trail within Grand Park. On November 19 the trail will be open to the public. On opening day the city of Frisco invites residents to join a trail walk at 9 a.m. Registration is mandatory, and the walk will be limited to the first 250 people. A $20 registration fee will allow you to join the trail walk and get a commemorative long-sleeved shirt.
ScreenX Auditorium Comes To Cinemark West Plano Theater
As movie watching leaves the big screen for streaming services, theater companies are creating new ways to bring folks back to their seats. Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium. According to Cinemark, ScreenX is the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays
In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher
The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
CandysDirt.com
This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase
In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
K12@Dallas
New principal sees Wilmer-Hutchins High as an ‘Oasis of Opportunity’
Following a brief vacancy at the start of the 2022-23 school year, the role of principal at Wilmer-Hutchins High School was filled with a familiar face from within – Mr. William Lane. “Since I began my new role it has been really fast paced, but right now I want...
Plano Police To Hold Civilian Response To Active Shooter Class
The Plano Police Department will hold a two-hour Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training class on October 25. The class will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Plano Event Center. The training seminar is meant to educate and prepare individuals for active shooter scenarios in the event they...
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected.
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Rebel Athletic Decks Out New Location With Fan Art
Rebel Athletic, a cheer apparel company, is throwing some added sparkle on its new store in Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Texas. “As a brand for those who sparkle, unicorns are a huge part of our company identity,” said Abby Hoeffner, chief marketing officer for Rebel Athletic, in an official statement. The brand was founded in 2013 and creates apparel trends for the cheer and dance industries.
Rest In Plano And The Apparition Expedition Are Announced
Halloween festivities have officially begun around Collin County. The Rest In Plano Fest is coming to the downtown area on October 22. RIP Fest is sure to give you and your family some fun spooks with tarot readings, lipstick print readings, pumpkin carving demonstrations, pyro dancers, aerialists and much more. A KISS tribute band, Rock and Roll Over, will also be performing during the fest, as well as dance party band Lara Latin, selections from Halloween-themed musicals and more.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor
With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true. “Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin. Twelve years ago, Murzin...
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
dallasposttrib.com
THOMAS MUHAMMAD REMEMBERED: Program honors long-time activist, community organizer
A celebration of the life of activist, philanthropist and community organizer Thomas Ali Muhammad will be held at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11a.m. Mr. Muhammad was a man who wore many hats and he has also been referred to as an historian,...
peoplenewspapers.com
‘Person of Interest’ in Nails-In-Roadways Incidents Arrested in Collin County
Plano police Oct. 24 arrested a Grand Prairie man that Univesity Park police say is a “person of interest” in a string of incidents of nails being left on roadways during the last several weeks. Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, for allegedly firing gunshots from a four-door...
