What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Core Scientific CORZ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Hannon Armstrong Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hannon Armstrong HASI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hannon Armstrong. The company has an average price target of $57.75 with a high of $67.00 and a low of $50.00.
Expert Ratings for Rent the Runway
Within the last quarter, Rent the Runway RENT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $7.44 versus the current price of Rent the Runway at $1.905, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Analyst Ratings for Planet Fitness
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Planet Fitness PLNT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Planet Fitness has an average price target of $76.83 with a high of $93.00 and a low of $66.00.
Analyzing Barfresh Food Group's Short Interest
Barfresh Food Group's BRFH short percent of float has fallen 25.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Burlington Stores
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Burlington Stores BURL within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Burlington Stores. The company has an average price target of $183.22 with a high of $218.00 and a low of $160.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Playtika Holding
Within the last quarter, Playtika Holding PLTK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Playtika Holding has an average price target of $14.38 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $9.00.
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless
Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: West Fraser Timber Co
West Fraser Timber Co WFG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that West Fraser Timber Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89. West Fraser Timber Co bulls will hope to...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dorman Products
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dorman Products DORM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dorman Products. The company has an average price target of $102.5 with a high of $118.00 and a low of $87.00.
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Earnings Outlook For Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics VKTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viking Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Viking Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Moving After Hours
Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Enphase reported third-quarter revenue of $634.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $610.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which beat average estimates of $1.08 per share.
Roblox Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 51 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Earnings Outlook For Hersha Hospitality
Hersha Hospitality HT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hersha Hospitality will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Hersha Hospitality bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Coursera
Coursera COUR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Coursera will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Coursera bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
