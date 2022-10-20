Iowa has ‘among the worst protections’ from abusive towing in the nation. In Des Moines, criticism has centered on one tow company

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
northwestmoinfo.com
Parts of Iowa Lagging Behind in Harvest
(Radio Iowa) The latest USDA crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others. The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40 percent when it comes to the corn harvest — while 82 percent of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa. The overall corn harvest is 59 percent complete — which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the soybean harvest reached 88 percent complete — which is 11 days ahead of the average.
iowapublicradio.org
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
3 News Now
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
littlevillagemag.com
People’s Law Library of Iowa aims to make the law accessible for all Iowans
Librarians at the State Library of Iowa and the University of Iowa Law Library have launched The People’s Law Library of Iowa, an online resource that helps people understand legal issues in “plain language.”. The website guides Iowans through difficult topics, such as landlord and tenant law, and...
KCRG.com
Proposed gun amendment would make Iowa 4th state to add "strict scrutiny" language to its constitution.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be about 136,000 jobs in accounting and auditing every year for the next ten years. Dubuque's mayor says the city will see more firefighters thanks to its new budget for this year. One-on-one with Christina Bohannan, candidate for Iowa’s 1st congressional district...
New way to redeem bottles and cans coming soon to Des Moines metro
DES MOINES – A new cleaner and more convenient way for people to redeem bottles and cans is coming to the metro. Droppett! is opening to the public soon and will allow people to drop cans off in bags and then send money directly to their bank accounts. Doug Webb, Droppett!’s President and CEO, said […]
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Iowa?
When you think of people driving barefoot, you probably think of it being summertime. People are wearing flip-flops, leaving the pool, beach, or boat, and getting into the car to drive home without shoes. But if you're like me and forget to pack shoes and socks that match your lazy...
First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District
The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little ambition for public office but couldn’t abide the incumbent going unopposed. “By the time we got to January of this year, it was clear that there was not going to be […] The post First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
weareiowa.com
When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa
IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching. Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa. By letting kids celebrate and get...
Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it.
It’s the spooky season. We love to be scared. Halloween decorations dot lawns across Des Moines. Over the weekend, I spotted a giant, inflatable baby on a north-side lawn with a mouth full of blood-smeared fangs. Magazines are full of directions for making cheese-cloth ghosts and punch-bowl ice in the shape of severed hands. Horror […] The post Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
kiow.com
Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Now Hear This: Iowa Stores Offering These Over-The-Counter
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 30 million Americans experience hearing loss but only about one-fifth seek treatment. Whether it be grandparents struggling to be fully immersed in the action of a grandkid's music recital or any hearing-challenged individual struggling in daily life due to their impairment, a new service at Hy-Vee is taking away some of the stigmas that may exist for them.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Comments / 0