Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
Mercer County veteran brightens community with Halloween display
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One veteran in our area is pulling out all the stops this Halloween and giving drivers who pass by a spooky surprise. Gregory Saunders is a 75-year-old retired Marine veteran and railroad worker. Saunders takes holidays serious and lights up the community with his décor every season. He said it takes […]
woay.com
Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center employee recognized by statewide association
Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Activity Professional Association (APA) honored Linda Laughery with the 2022 David Scarberry award at the organization’s annual conference. WVAPA presents the David Scarberry award to activities professionals making outstanding contributions and sacrifices supporting the profession. Scarberry was a founding member of...
WVNT-TV
Human remains found in Raleigh County
OAK GROVE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department confirmed human remains were found in the Oak Grove area of Raleigh County. According to Sheriff Van Meter, the remains were found in the evening hours of Monday, October 24, 2022. The Sheriff said the remains found have been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification.
woay.com
McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center employee named Activity Professional of the Year
Gary, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Activity Professional Association (APA) named Brandon Hall as the 2022 Activity Professional of the Year at the organization’s annual conference. After graduating high school, Hall started his career in the long-term care industry as a Certified Nursing Assistant at McDowell Nursing...
West Virginia church and food bank to provide food boxes for seniors
BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more. To qualify for the program, […]
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
wchstv.com
Fayette deputies say Putnam woman charged after heroin found in vehicle
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a Putnam County woman was charged after a vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop and deputies found heroin and drug paraphernalia. Meggan D. Albaugh, 36, of Culloden was charged with possession with intent to deliver after...
O’Kill Con brings frights to Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A very scary comic con took place in Oak Hill on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The cleverly named “O’Kill” Con featured vendors from around the region selling many horror-related items. Also present were actors who appeared in horror movies, including two who played icons of the genre: Bob Elmore, who […]
wchstv.com
Man killed in explosion in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man working on a propane stove in an outbuilding was killed after an explosion in Roane County, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said. The 69-year-old man was killed in the incident that happened about 5 p.m. Saturday on Charleston Road...
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point in Charleston in November. According to the WVSP, the check point is set to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Nov. 10, 2022, on Route 21 in the 2400 block of Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Troopers say the checkpoint will […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (4:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that Samantha has been found. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. KCSO says Samantha Hovis was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 22 around Bays Lane in Alum Creek. Samantha […]
Woman sentenced to 4 years in connection to Kanawha County wildfire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced in connection to a wildfire that happened earlier this year. The West Virginia Division of Forestry says Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of “setting fires to lands in Kanawha County” and was sentenced to four years in prison on the charge. The wildfire, called the […]
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in a crash in the St. Albans area on Monday. Kanawha County dispatchers said that the crash happened on the 3500 block of Browns Creek Rd. at around 2:40 p.m. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director tells 13 News that six students were on the bus, and none […]
Free Thanksgiving meals in Southern WV
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Food prices are on the rise and Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be even more expensive than last year. If you or your family need a little extra help this Thanksgiving, the following are a list of places for Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties where you can get a free […]
Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine
CONSOL Energy, based in Canonsburg, Pa., announced Friday it had commissioned the Itmann Preparation Plant last month and that the first train of Itmann coal had already loaded and shipped. The Itmann No. 5 mine, located 2.5 miles northwest of Itmann, West Virginia, is projected to produce approximately 900,000 tons per year of premium, low-vol […] The post CONSOL Energy commissions preparation plant for Itmann mine appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
woay.com
Workforce WV to host virtual job fair on November 2
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Workforce WV is planning a virtual job fair for November 2 from noon to 3:00 p.m. WorkForce invites employers and anyone seeking jobs to attend. WorkForce WV’s acting Commissioner Scott Adkins, reports October’s event connected over 200 people looking for jobs with organizations statewide.
