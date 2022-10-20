Read full article on original website
Related
Thick Smoke in Western Washington and Oregon to Soon Clear
SEATTLE (AP) — A haze of smoke covering parts of western Washington and Oregon is expected to clear before the week’s end, but only after the region reached a dubious distinction: Seattle and Portland briefly topped a list of large cities with the worst air quality in the world.
Merkley, Wyden Announce Over $27 Million Headed to Oregon for COVID-19 Recovery
Washington, D.C. – Today, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $27,167,202.82 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding is headed to the state of Oregon for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As Oregon continues its recovery...
Congressman’s Ouster Imperils Democrats’ Hold on Oregon Seat
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less...
Oregon’s Newest House District Holds First General Election
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — On paper, Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District would appear to lean toward Democrats. Its boundaries, drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature during redistricting last year after the 2020 census, set it up as a relatively safe seat for the party. It includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. And while it also spans rural areas across a broad swath of the Willamette Valley, President Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.
Slavery Is on the Ballot for Voters in 5 US States
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of...
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Oregon’s History With the KKK Runs Deep – and Right Through Portland
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Retirement of Longtime Democrat Opens up Oregon House Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state. While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern...
Wildfire Smoke Affecting Air Quality in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive...
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Food Benefits to Receive 12 Percent Cost of Living Increase in October
(Salem) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive a permanent cost of living increase of approximately 12 percent starting in October. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits when they receive their October benefits. Every October the federal...
New UO Program Supports Long-Term Success of Native American Students Residing in Oregon
EUGENE, Oregon, Oct. 10 — The University of Oregon today is launching the Home Flight Scholars Program. This program, available immediately to currently enrolled eligible undergraduate students, goes beyond breaking financial barriers for American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN) residents. The UO has built this program in consultation with the UO Native American Advisory Council, recognizing the cultural and academic challenges AIAN students often experience.
Housing Advocates See Major Wins in Medicaid Expansion
Starting next year, more Oregonians can enroll in an expanded state Medicaid program that will provide some recipients with health-related social costs like food, rent and home modifications. “We often talk about the critical nature of housing and services,” Andrea Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, told...
Biden Goes West on 3-State Tour as Midterm Elections Near
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.
Pacific Northwest Ballet Names Jonathan Batista as Principal Dancer
SEATTLE (AP) — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history by naming its first Black principal dancer. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
OHS Director’s Corner: Thank You for Believing in the Power of History
A message from Boyle Family Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk. On Oct. 9, the Oregon Historical Society celebrated its 14th annual History Makers Awards & Dinner, honoring three living leaders and one iconic organization that have positively shaped the history, culture and landscape of Oregon. This year OHS honored the legacies of trailblazing public servant, and former Oregon State Representative and Senator, Margaret Carter, visionary business leader and philanthropist Sid DeBoer, trauma care pioneer William B. Long, MD and beloved cultural icon the Oregon Symphony.
Black Leaders Rebuke Tuberville Stance on Reparations, Crime
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
Rosa Floyd Honored as 2023 Oregon Teacher of the Year
(Woodburn, Ore.) – In a surprise announcement during an early morning staff meeting, Nellie Muir Elementary IB School educator, Rosa Floyd, was named and celebrated as Oregon’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Gov. Kate Brown joined Woodburn School District Superintendent Joe Morelock in honoring Floyd for her deep commitment to students and families, her classroom expertise and creativity, and decades of dedication to colleagues and community.
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
Bonamici to Host Webinar on Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
PORTLAND, OR – On Thursday, Oct. 6 Congress member Suzanne Bonamici, chair of the Education and Labor Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services, will host a webinar on the Biden-Harris Administration’s transformational student debt relief plan. Bonamici will be joined by student debt relief advocate and expert...
Hundreds of Cars Pack Nevada Streets for Illegal Stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0