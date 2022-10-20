ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,354 COVID cases, 2 deaths; positive tests down 31% from last month

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,354 COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths on Tuesday as positive tests dropped more than 30% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.95 on Tuesday, up from 0.92 on Sunday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ Spotlight

Attention wanes while COVID-19 numbers rise

Public concern over COVID-19 continues to wane, but New Jersey residents are being infected and seriously sickened by the disease in higher numbers than at this time last year, or even mid-October 2020. New daily COVID-19 diagnoses hovered just under 1,800 late last week, several hundred more than New Jersey...
Rock 104.1

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey

We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ can now mandate COVID vaccine to attend school

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of shots required before kids can attend school. State and local districts have the ultimate say on what is required on the list of immunizations. New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith...
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey has some of the best healthcare in the country

New Jersey prides itself on being at the top of many lists, including ranking number one in the country in education, including public, private, parochial and particularly higher education. It was voted the second best music-driven state in the country and has ranked high in recreational activity with our miles...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Gourmet toast and juice bar to open 2nd N.J. spot

Toastique, a gourmet toast concept, is expanding in New Jersey. The cafe is opening its second Garden State location, at 1450 Washington St. in Hoboken. It is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has yet to be announced. Toastique serves gourmet toast, cold-pressed juice, smoothies, açaí...
HOBOKEN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock

N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Singer Statement on State Health Benefit Premium Increases

Senator Robert Singer (R-Ocean) issued the following statement on recent increases in State health benefit premiums:. The School Employees’ Health Benefits Plan (SEHBP, which covers school employees in more than 300 school districts) and the State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP, which covers employees in more than 500 local governments and authorities) are now in a state of crisis as a result of mismanagement by Murphy Administration officials who control these two plans. Premiums for these plans are skyrocketing this year by up to 22% which means property taxpayers will be paying hundreds of millions of dollars more for benefits. Hundreds of thousands of local government employees and retirees will also pay thousands of dollars more due to premium sharing.
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools

Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. zoo closed for week after 2 animals found dead from bird flu

The Popcorn Park Animal Refuge in Lacey is closed this week after a duck and a goose found dead later tested positive for bird flu, officials said. Popcorn Park was closed Monday and will remain shuttered to the public through Friday “to fully sanitize and manage the situation for future exposure,” the zoo said in a statement.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

