ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6HQR_0igXmdIp00

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen Drive onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.

Officials say the ramp is closed and there is no access to I-65 from McEwen Drive. Drivers are asked to use Murfreesboro Road, Cool Springs Boulevard, or Moores Lane for access to the interstate.

Death investigation after body found in Nashville

According to authorities, the trailer was carrying 1,000 gallons of sealant and overturned above a waterway. Local and county officials, along with water specialists from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and determined an estimated 650 gallons of asphalt sealant was spilled into South Prong Spence Creek and a fish kill was observed.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Officials onsite said booms were deployed to capture the product and no product was seen downstream. No drinking water intakes were on the creek.

TDEC said they will continue to monitor the situation and stay in close communication with onsite officials as the cleanup continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Neighbors on alert after brush fire damaged 20 acres

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living near the area of a 20-acre brush fire on Buffalo Road are staying alert on Monday. It took firefighters at least four hours to battle the fire on Sunday. Nashville firefighters said the brush fire rekindled and crews worked well into the night. Family...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 injured in Columbia ambulance crash

Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. Two people were flown to area hospitals after an ambulance crash Monday around noon. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic …. Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks. Report: Reading, math scores dipped during...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man dies in Hendersonville apartment fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 71-year-old man was killed in an apartment fire in Hendersonville on Saturday. At about 9 p.m., the Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire at 228 Sanders Ferry Road. Inside the apartment, firefighters found Glen W. Mitchell, who was pronounced deceased on scene.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy