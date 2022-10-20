Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen Drive onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.

Officials say the ramp is closed and there is no access to I-65 from McEwen Drive. Drivers are asked to use Murfreesboro Road, Cool Springs Boulevard, or Moores Lane for access to the interstate.

According to authorities, the trailer was carrying 1,000 gallons of sealant and overturned above a waterway. Local and county officials, along with water specialists from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and determined an estimated 650 gallons of asphalt sealant was spilled into South Prong Spence Creek and a fish kill was observed.

Officials onsite said booms were deployed to capture the product and no product was seen downstream. No drinking water intakes were on the creek.

TDEC said they will continue to monitor the situation and stay in close communication with onsite officials as the cleanup continues.

