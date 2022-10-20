ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

These Sarasota-Specific Halloween Costumes Will Make You the Life of the Party

We lost a big chunk of Halloween prep time thanks to Hurricane Ian, and now Halloween is barrelling toward us, and, with it, the need for a fun costume. Leave princesses, Spider-Man and witch clichés behind and make a statement with these Sarasota-specific costume options that will raise the hairs on even the bravest necks and earn you treats galore.
Five Sarasota-Set Horror Movies We'd Like to See Get Made Tomorrow

The other night, trying to get ourselves into the Halloween mindset, my wife and I put on The Slumber Party Massacre. It's a fairly standard slasher film, with twists that you can see coming a mile away, but it was still a super fun watch, something I'd chalk up to its humor, its independent DIY spirit and a shoestring budget that forced the filmmakers to get creative with their scares.
SARASOTA, FL
The Latest Real Estate Numbers Show a Move Toward a Healthier Market

September data for the Sarasota and Manatee housing market continues the trend of fewer sales and rising inventory alongside some closing delays caused by Hurricane Ian. After Ian made landfall at the end of September, some sales set to close before the month's end were either pushed back to October or shelved. But, altogether, local realtors don't expect the Category 4 storm to have lasting effects on the market.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
A New 500-Unit Rental Community Is Headed to Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's expansion shows no signs of slowing—Category 4 hurricanes or not. Last week, it was 81 Oaks, a new assisted living community. This week, it's Renata, a rental-only community of 502 residential units. The Manatee County multifamily project broke ground last week within a 33,000-acre master-planned community. Renata...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
What Is Coastal Resilience and Why Is It Crucial for Sarasota?

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many Gulf Coast residents resemble that devastated kid on the beach, staring down at what little remains of their sandcastle. With pails and shovels in hand, how is it possible to rebuild better and withstand future storms?. It’s no secret that climate change is...
SARASOTA, FL

