Crowley, LA

Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA

Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning

A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed

Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
BROUSSARD, LA
KPEL 96.5

Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes

It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

See The Entertainment Lineup At The Crowley Rice Festival

The 85th Annual International Rice Festival continues this weekend. The iconic celebration began this year on October 20, but you still have plenty of time to check out the festivities all weekend long. There is a full lineup of activities, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, food, and more food made with rice of course. While you grab some grub, check out another highlight of the Rice Festival...the live music entertainment!
CROWLEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167

Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

