Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
Halloween Night Weather in Lafayette Looks Perfect for Trick-or-Treating
It's hard to plan for Halloween when weather patterns this time of year can be unpredictable. Will it be in the 80s? Will it be raining? Could we expect a late-season hurricane? Those cool, clear autumn nights sometimes don't make their way here until November. But it looks like we're...
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
theadvocate.com
This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed
Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
theadvocate.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
Acadiana High Schools Move Football Games to Thursday as Severe Weather Threatens
The Friday Night Lights may have to be turned on early this week, as quite a few high school football matchups in the Acadiana region are moving from Friday to Thursday due to weather concerns. Abbeville and St. Martinville's matchup is the most recent game to be moved, but a...
Two Deadly Crashes in Acadiana Leads to Deaths in St. Martin & Evangeline Parishes
It was another deadly night on roads in Acadiana after Louisiana State Police investigated fatal crashes in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. The first crash happened at around 6:30 Sunday night in St. Martin Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 83-year-old Shirley Chiasson pulled off onto the shoulder of the road and then tried to make U-turn. That decision proved fatal.
Delicious Fun Awaits at Boudin Cook-Off & Acadiana Bacon Fest in Downtown Lafayette
Are you ready for some delicious boudin, music, and dishes made with bacon? You need to be in Parc International this Saturday, October 22. Between the Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Fest and Gulf Brew, you will be on a fun overload. Bob Carriker, the creator of the Boudin Cook-Off and...
See The Entertainment Lineup At The Crowley Rice Festival
The 85th Annual International Rice Festival continues this weekend. The iconic celebration began this year on October 20, but you still have plenty of time to check out the festivities all weekend long. There is a full lineup of activities, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, food, and more food made with rice of course. While you grab some grub, check out another highlight of the Rice Festival...the live music entertainment!
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community's Help
Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community.
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Abbeville Chief of Police, Mike Hardy, has confirmed three people were injured in shooting Monday evening.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0