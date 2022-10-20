Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.

3 DAYS AGO