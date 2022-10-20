ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?

Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
Benzinga

Why Real GDP Forecasts Are Coming In Higher Than Expected

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis will be reporting on Oct. 28 an advanced estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). In the first half of the year, America’s GDP saw two declining quarters of GDP growth, which typically means the country is in a technical recession. Although the...
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 5.32% to $61.82 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'

Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
Benzinga

83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Benzinga

Laguna Labs Launches The World's First Flatcoin Pegged To The Cost Of Living

In a time of record inflation in the U.S., the idea of "flat" has its appeal. According to Web3 luminaries Balaji Srinivasan, Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong and Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the flatcoin might just be the solution for steep inflation. What Happened: Stefan Rust, CEO...
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on American Electric Power's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of American Electric Power AEP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga

Canopy's Shares Slightly Up On Plans To Conquer US Cannabis Market

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED is creating a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. Canopy USA will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments, which will enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage, Wana and Jetty. Canopy USA will have interests in the following assets, among others:. Acreage –...
Benzinga

Oil Rich In Cannabinoids: Biotech Co. Gets U.S. Patent For Novel Extraction Process Using High Heat & Cannabis Smoke

Biotech company Real Isolates confirmed Monday it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a novel method used to extract cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis smoke. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said that by using this method, the extracted oil is rich in common and rare cannabinoids, allowing for the creation of a new category of oral, topical, and inhaled marijuana products.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
101K+
Followers
176K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy