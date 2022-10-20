Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?
Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
VW’s R Badge To Become EV-Only Sub-Brand by 2030: Report
We already knew that Volkswagen had its eyes on being the world's largest EV seller by 2025. It looks like the R lineup will lead that charge.
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
Social Security increase: Direct monthly payments to go up by $140 — see how much you'll get
Retirees enrolled on Social Security are poised to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a recent 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment.
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $2.3M In Tesla Stock As Elon Musk Company's Shares Fall Further
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management Tesla Inc TSLA shares — valued at over $2.28 million based on Monday’s closing price through the company’s ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ. Tesla is the top holding of the fund with a weight of 9.94% valued at over $89...
Want To Play The Energy Sector Bullish Into Exxon Earnings? This ETF Offers 2X Returns
Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares ERX was trading slightly lower in consolidation on Tuesday, after momentum within an uptrend caused the ETF to rally over 14% between Oct. 19 and Monday. The energy sector has been enjoying a recent bull cycle, which began on Sept. 26 when Exxon Mobil Corp...
Why Real GDP Forecasts Are Coming In Higher Than Expected
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis will be reporting on Oct. 28 an advanced estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). In the first half of the year, America’s GDP saw two declining quarters of GDP growth, which typically means the country is in a technical recession. Although the...
What's Going On With AMD Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher by 5.32% to $61.82 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'
Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
This Real Estate Brokerage Believes The Residential Housing Market Is In Peril and 'Winter Is Coming'
Rising home mortgage interest rates, a lack of seller inventory and still high home prices have thrown the residential real estate industry and investment strategies into a tailspin. With the average national home mortgage interest rate nearing 7.5%, many question the logic behind residential home investment for the foreseeable future....
Laguna Labs Launches The World's First Flatcoin Pegged To The Cost Of Living
In a time of record inflation in the U.S., the idea of "flat" has its appeal. According to Web3 luminaries Balaji Srinivasan, Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong and Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the flatcoin might just be the solution for steep inflation. What Happened: Stefan Rust, CEO...
2 Bank Stocks Ray Dalio And Charlie Munger Share: How's Their Track Record When It Comes To Dividend Payments?
The world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, was founded by Ray Dalio in 1985. Dalio sits as the co-chief investment officer managing roughly $150 billion in assets under management. Meanwhile, Charlie Munger is the chairman of newspaper publisher Daily Journal Corporation DJCO and sits on the board of retailer...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on American Electric Power's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of American Electric Power AEP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Canopy's Shares Slightly Up On Plans To Conquer US Cannabis Market
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED is creating a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. Canopy USA will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments, which will enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage, Wana and Jetty. Canopy USA will have interests in the following assets, among others:. Acreage –...
Former Fed Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson Thinks The Markets Have It Wrong And Rate Hikes Will Continue Into 2023
Roger Ferguson, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and former CEO of TIAA, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ earlier Monday morning to discuss what he expects to come from the Fed. What Happened: As the markets began to rally last week into Friday, based on the potential...
Oil Rich In Cannabinoids: Biotech Co. Gets U.S. Patent For Novel Extraction Process Using High Heat & Cannabis Smoke
Biotech company Real Isolates confirmed Monday it has been issued a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a novel method used to extract cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis smoke. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said that by using this method, the extracted oil is rich in common and rare cannabinoids, allowing for the creation of a new category of oral, topical, and inhaled marijuana products.
