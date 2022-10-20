Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
The Raiders might want to do something about Josh Jacobs' contract
Before the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to pass on exercising the fifth-year options on any of their three first-round picks in the 2019 draft. Understandable in the cases of edge-rusher Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram, as Ferrell and Abraham have not produced to their draft status. But running back Josh Jacobs has been a plus starter through most of his career, and that was even true when Jon Gruden was calling the plays and establishing the overall culture, and Tom Cable was in charge of the offensive line.
Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders left no room for a comeback as they pulled away from the Houston Texans in the second half of their eventual 38-20 win
5 highest graded Raiders from Week 7 vs. Texans
There were a number of players for the Raiders who stepped up in a big way in Week 7. None bigger than Duron Harmon, who played 64 snaps at safety. He allowed just 16 yards in coverage and had the game-sealing pick-six. Harmon was the team’s highest-graded player in Week...
NFL World Reacts To What RGIII Said About Andrew Luck
Former NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III will forever be tied at the hip over their Heisman Trophy rivalry and the race to see who would go No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, neither one of them was able to have the kind of NFL career they wanted.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
numberfire.com
Broncos add Marlon Mack to backfield
The Denver Broncos signed running back Marlon Mack to the active roster from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Mack traveled with the Broncos to London for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will replace Mike Boone (ankle) as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray for at least the next four games while Boone is on injured reserve. Mack might sprinkle in for a few touches, but barring fumbling issues or an injury, most of the Broncos' backfield work will go to Gordon and Murray.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley
Tennessee's banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday to replace him
Report: Raiders to trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
Johnathan Hankins is heading back to the NFC East. The Raiders are sending their longtime defensive tackle to the Cowboys, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The former Giants starter has seen his Raiders role diminish under new DC Patrick Graham this season, but the veteran interior D-lineman has extensive starting experience. Hankins stands to add a seasoned depth piece to Dallas’ high-end D-line.
knpr
Las Vegas Raiders' new president is committed to the team, fans and community
The Las Vegas Raiders and Sandra Douglass Morgan made NFL history when she became the first Black female team president this past summer. She said she doesn't like to dwell on her personal accomplishments, but she also realizes that representation matters. Obviously, we all are members of this team. Everyone...
Yardbarker
Raiders Try To Turn Things Around Vs. Texans
The Las Vegas Raiders will be coming off their bye week when they play host to the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, and will try to get their season headed in the right direction in Coach Josh McDaniels’ first year with the team. The...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders vs. the 1-3 Houston Texans
FanSided
293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0