The Eagles have gone from being the hunters to the hunted. It’s been a fantastic Philadelphia Eagles season to this point. Sure, there have been both ups and downs, but it doesn’t get any better than six wins in as many weeks. Week 7 brings us the saddest of the NFL campaign, one where the Birds aren’t playing, but they return one day before Halloween. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the opponent, and a young team must navigate the troubling waters that come with being the hunted.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO