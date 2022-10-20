Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
One Night Only: Celebrate Local Businesses on the South Shore at BOSS Bash!Dianna CarneyRandolph, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Trouble in Philly? Utah Is Good? Overreacting to Week 1)
We're one week into the NBA season, which is a perfect time for fans to overreact to their team's early season play. The Philadelphia 76ers finally picked up their first win on Monday after an 0-3 start, while the Utah Jazz (3-1) and San Antonio Spurs (3-1) may not be obviously tanking after all.
Miami Heat Rumors: Robinson offer rejected while Bucks and others pursue Jae Crowder
As the Miami Heat continue to get started along their season, they find themselves with a record of 1-2. Coming off of their first win of the season over Toronto on Saturday, they will face those same Raptors again on Monday night in the second of their mini-series, of sorts.
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
Potential trap games on the Eagles remaining 2022-2023 NFL schedule
The Eagles have gone from being the hunters to the hunted. It’s been a fantastic Philadelphia Eagles season to this point. Sure, there have been both ups and downs, but it doesn’t get any better than six wins in as many weeks. Week 7 brings us the saddest of the NFL campaign, one where the Birds aren’t playing, but they return one day before Halloween. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the opponent, and a young team must navigate the troubling waters that come with being the hunted.
UNC Women’s Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Teonni Key
After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Teonni Key looks to make a big impact in her first season for the UNC Women’s Basketball program. Teonni Key is a 6-foot-3 wing from Cary, North Carolina. Key attended High School at Cary High School, where she received national praise for her accomplishments on and off the court. Key was ranked the 9th best player overall in the 2021 class by espnW HoopGurlz.
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
CBS Sports proposes multiple trades for Chiefs defensive line
The trade deadline brings plenty of mock trades around the NFL. What trades could happen involving the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline?. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and rumors and speculation are running wild. Teams have until Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EST to finalize their trades and gear up for the season’s second half.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0