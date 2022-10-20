ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Potential trap games on the Eagles remaining 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Eagles have gone from being the hunters to the hunted. It’s been a fantastic Philadelphia Eagles season to this point. Sure, there have been both ups and downs, but it doesn’t get any better than six wins in as many weeks. Week 7 brings us the saddest of the NFL campaign, one where the Birds aren’t playing, but they return one day before Halloween. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the opponent, and a young team must navigate the troubling waters that come with being the hunted.
UNC Women’s Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Teonni Key

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Teonni Key looks to make a big impact in her first season for the UNC Women’s Basketball program. Teonni Key is a 6-foot-3 wing from Cary, North Carolina. Key attended High School at Cary High School, where she received national praise for her accomplishments on and off the court. Key was ranked the 9th best player overall in the 2021 class by espnW HoopGurlz.
CBS Sports proposes multiple trades for Chiefs defensive line

The trade deadline brings plenty of mock trades around the NFL. What trades could happen involving the Kansas City Chiefs before the deadline?. The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and rumors and speculation are running wild. Teams have until Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EST to finalize their trades and gear up for the season’s second half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
