Elizabethtown, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM tallies record number of departing passengers in September

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is as busy as ever. According to ILM, they set a new record number of departing passengers for a single month in September with 51,548 travelers. That marks a 14-percent increase over the previous record. The airport currently serves four major...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice. Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures. Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Emergency Officials Announce Precautions While Burning

Bladen County Emergency Services along with North Carolina Forestry Service advises to take precautions while burning and do not leave fires unattended. Conditions remain very dry making outdoor fires extremely dangerous. If you can delay your open burning until significant rainfall has occurred, it may prevent an escaped fire.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle. Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department graduating 17 firefighter recruits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over a dozen Wilmington Fire Department firefighter recruits will graduate in a ceremony this Sunday. The event will take place in Council Chambers at City Hall at 2:00 p.m., with 17 cadets being pinned by a loved one and presented their new helmet. “The 2022...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know. Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
WILMINGTON, NC

