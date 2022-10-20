Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM tallies record number of departing passengers in September
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington International Airport is as busy as ever. According to ILM, they set a new record number of departing passengers for a single month in September with 51,548 travelers. That marks a 14-percent increase over the previous record. The airport currently serves four major...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Salvation Army Cape Fear accepting Angel Child applications for one more week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is now taking applications for its Angel Tree Program. The organization uses the campaign to assist those who may not be able to provide their children with presents on Christmas morning. The application period for this year’s drive opened earlier...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice. Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures. Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue officially orders new fire engine
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire/Rescue is adding a new fire engine to their fleet. Their Engine 53 has been ordered, nearly three months after members of the group traveled to Louisiana for a pre-construction meeting on the new fire truck. This $800,000 engine is set up differently...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides. A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Emergency Officials Announce Precautions While Burning
Bladen County Emergency Services along with North Carolina Forestry Service advises to take precautions while burning and do not leave fires unattended. Conditions remain very dry making outdoor fires extremely dangerous. If you can delay your open burning until significant rainfall has occurred, it may prevent an escaped fire.
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
WECT
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, hosted by Mt. Calvary and Wrightsville Baptist Church, will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
What’s on the ballot? A look beyond the candidates in the Cape Fear
CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Several places in the Cape Fear have referendums on the ballot that could impact taxpayers this election cycle. Booze is on the ballot in Bladen County. Voters will decide whether or not Bladen will remain a dry county with the option of voting for or against allowing the sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in the unincorporated areas of the county. Residents will also vote on a 0.25% local sales and use tax increase.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department graduating 17 firefighter recruits
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over a dozen Wilmington Fire Department firefighter recruits will graduate in a ceremony this Sunday. The event will take place in Council Chambers at City Hall at 2:00 p.m., with 17 cadets being pinned by a loved one and presented their new helmet. “The 2022...
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Elections offer tips, reminders for Curbside Voters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to take part in Curbside Voting during the 2022 General Elections, there are some things you need to know. Curbside Voting is an option for voters who cannot enter the polling place to vote due to age or disability. The New Hanover County Board of Elections says all curbside voters must sign and acknowledge the curbside oath prior to casting their ballot attesting they meet the qualifications to vote that way.
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene says he is still running for Columbus Co. sheriff hours after resigning
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County sheriff Jody Greene says he will continue to campaign for re-election the same day he resigned from his position as sheriff in the county according to a post on Facebook. Monday morning, Greene resigned around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of McRib for ‘Farewell Tour’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s fans rejoice — the McRib is coming back on Halloween!. The chain made the announcement on Monday, accompanied by some less-exciting news: this will be the McRib’s Farewell Tour. The McRib has been a seasonal item since first being introduced in...
foxwilmington.com
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From beach renourishment projects to clearing waterways of built-up sand, dredging is common in Southeastern North Carolina. But there are some safety concerns with buoys in the inlets, like the Lockwood Folly Inlet or Carolina Beach Inlet, before, during and after dredging. The U.S. Army...
