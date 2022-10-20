Read full article on original website
Greenwich Botanical Center to Host “Twilight in the Garden” Fundraiser
Greenwich Botanical Center, a non-profit 501(c)3, will host a cocktail party fundraiser on November 3. The “Twilight in the Garden” event also honors the Sam Bridge family for all their support and contributions to GBC. The event is Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6:00-9:00pm. Enjoy delicious drinks provided by...
My mother Has the character to be an incredible, dedicated State Representative
Many know my mom as an extremely hard-working person – she is a mother, a wife, a volunteer, a community advocate, a friend, a chef, a triathlete, and a Neil Diamond fanatic. This past summer, I saw her grit in action on the campaign trail. We experienced a heat wave unlike any other, but that did not stop her mission to reach voters. Each day, with the heat, she was canvassing. Maybe she showed up to your door, sweat dripping, asking you what you cared about. I joined her on occasion and had an opportunity to witness voters say, “I can’t believe you’re out here in this heat” and to watch my mom respond there was no other place she could think to be. These moments affirmed for me how committed she is to the role of public servant. She recognizes her responsibility and duty for people in our district and she gives 110%. My mom has assumed this type of role before as an elected member of the Greenwich RTM.
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Float to Feature Stamford Schools Teachers of the Year
Among the giant balloons, marching bands and entertainers, spectators attending the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular will be treated to the familiar faces of many respected members of the community. One float in particular is a perpetual favorite, this year carrying two admired teachers on a float themed to...
RMA Featured Speaker for Oct 16, Dr. Katie Takayasu: The Case for Putting Plants First in Your Diet
Dr. Katie Takayasu, Integrative Medicine Physician and Author will address the RMA on Oct 26 at 11:00am. Her topic will be “The Case for Putting Plants First in Your Diet.”. Dr. Takayasu will make her presentation in-person and the community is invited to attend. You can also view the...
Abilis to Hold a Job Fair on Nov 3
Abilis is hiring! On Thursday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open...
John Henry Twachtman Exhibition Opens at Historical Society
The Greenwich Historical Society unveiled an array of artworks by the celebrated American Impressionist artist John Henry Twachtman at a VIP and members reception, attended by over 200 people, including 14 descendants of the artist. “This exhibition is a major milestone for the Historical Society and a tremendous opportunity for...
Stamford Police Association, Greenwich Silver Shield Association Endorse Fazio and Fiorello
The Stamford Police Association (SPA), which represents over 260 police officers, and the Silver Shield Association (SSA) of Greenwich, which represents over 150 police officers, officially endorse State Senator Ryan Fazio (36 th District) and State Representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th District) for re-election to the Connecticut General Assembly. While the...
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Acquired for $37+ Million by Investment Fund
According to the Assessor’s office at Greenwich Town Hall, 1800 East Putnam Ave sold from Greenwich Hotel LLC to HRG Hotel Owner LLC on Oct 7, 2022 for $37,498,348. The hotel is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich. An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors...
LETTER: Democracy is on the ballot again
Democracy once again is on the ballot. Not because of any systematic, material fraud or error in the November 2020 election – none was found, as 60 (!) lawsuits confirmed – but because some 370 Republicans running for the U.S. Senate and House, and the state offices of governor, secretary of state and attorney general around the country, “have questioned and, at times, outright denied the results of the 2020 election” (The New York Times, 10/15/22). These were the same ballots around the country, of course, on which a great many Republican candidates won their elections. So the doubts are logically absurd on their face.
