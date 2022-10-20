Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.

