ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in five days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in five days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...

Comments / 0

Community Policy