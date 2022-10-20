Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo. BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show...
kgns.tv
Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages. On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden...
kgns.tv
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
kgns.tv
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest. South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music. Since Halloween is almost a week away,...
kgns.tv
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly. Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume. When it comes to elementary...
kgns.tv
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father. As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.
kgns.tv
SCAN offering child-adult community trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more focus being placed on mental health these days, a local organization is offering free community training for those who interact with young children. Border Project Launch is one of many programs under SCAN, their focus is the mental health and well-being of children from...
kgns.tv
Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Joe A Guerra Laredo Public Library held a special book reading and signing presentation for a Mexican children’s author. Patricia Galvan, a bilingual educator, was at the library to promote her new bilingual book, “My grandparents told me”. Ms. Galvan dedicated several...
kgns.tv
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
kgns.tv
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An organization that seeks to end a progressive disease that destroys memory received a generous donation from Webb County. On Monday morning the National Alzheimer’s Association held a presentation at Commissioners Court where they received a $5,000 donation from the county’s personal funds. The...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College and the Laredo Fire Department announced a partnership that will provide new opportunities to those interested in a career in the firefighting industry. On Monday morning, both LC and the fire department held a press conference where they signed a memorandum of understanding. This...
kgns.tv
LISD invites parents to talk about dyslexia
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district wants to learn about some of the concerns parents have. In an effort to bridge the gap, LISD held its Coffee with a Principal event on Monday at Sanchez Ochoa Elementary. It’s not your typical chit-chat with coffee, Principal Rosalba Martinez welcomed...
kgns.tv
Dia de Los Muertos exhibition in Laredo getting ready
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Gallery 201 is getting ready to host a Dia de Los Muertos celebration and you can be one of the exhibitors. The art gallery’s yearly November 2 exhibit has already gathered a couple of contestants. The owner of the gallery, Gayle Rodriguez, says having this space for artists in Laredo is important. “We have a lot of talent in Laredo, and a lot of our talented artists leave Laredo to go other places, but a lot of them stay here. It’s very nice to recognize that Laredo has growing artists daily. From elementary school to middle school, high school, and then professionals as they go on, and even college students. It’s very important that we recognize that we have a growing population of artists from Laredo,” said Rodriguez.
kgns.tv
Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission discusses detox facility
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A detox facility that has been in the works for several years could finally be seeing a completion date. According to the chair of the Laredo/Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the facility could be ready to treat patients by the end of 2023. The project...
kgns.tv
Police investigating weekend shooting at Laredo nightclub
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that took place at a Laredo night club over the weekend that left three people injured. The incident happened at a club located at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. According to Laredo Police, a large...
kgns.tv
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident and his child. Laredo Police arrested Alex Magaña, 19, and charged him with injury to a child, burglary, and evading arrest. The incident was reported on Friday, Oct....
kgns.tv
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the busy November elections is officially underway. Some of the races on the ballot include U.S. Representative for District 28, Texas Governor, Mayor of Laredo and four council seats just to name a few. Jose Castillo with the Webb County Elections Office said...
kgns.tv
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man with a violent history. Authorities are searching for Angel Montemayor III who is wanted on numerous charges including intoxication, manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon. Montemayor is eighteen...
kgns.tv
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an apparent altercation broke out at a local club early Saturday morning. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found casing in the parking...
Comments / 0