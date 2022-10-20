New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has to be feeling the heat from all sides. Fans had been calling for his head for years now, that brief respite at the beginning of this season may as well have been a lifetime ago. His decisions, especially with his pitching staff and relievers, have mystified experts and even the players on his team. It has felt as though he is managing for his job in the ALCS.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO