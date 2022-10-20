Here is a look at the 150,000 point American Express Business Platinum offer and whether it is worth it. Check out the pros and cons and decide for yourself!. The American Express Business Platinum card is currently at 150,000 points through referral offers. That is a nice bunch of points, but of course American Express is not giving them away for free! Let’s break down the offer and see if you will want it.

4 HOURS AGO