Lebanon County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Solar farm proposed for Barry Township land

BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township. The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Ugg to open store near new Crocs location

A footwear retailer plans to open a new store in the Lancaster area on Tuesday. Ugg will open the new 4,025-square-foot store at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County next to another footwear retailer, Sperry in suite 1110. The retailer previously had a seasonal store at the outlets.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.

During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA

- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County

- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit

The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Breweries in Lancaster Pennsylvania

- If you are looking for some of the best brews in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, you will find them at one of Lancaster's numerous breweries. These include Wacker Brewing Company, Spring House Brewing Company, Columbia Kettle Works, and Lancaster Brewing Company. All of these locations offer distinct flavors and unique experiences.
LANCASTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion

Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday

State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

