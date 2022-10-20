Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. project to dig into potential opportunities that stream muck offers
Legacy sediment – eroded material that’s been building up in Pennsylvania’s streams since intensive land use first started dominating the landscape hundreds of years ago – is the focus of a project funded by a grant from the USDA to look for opportunity in that muck.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
WFMZ-TV Online
Solar farm proposed for Barry Township land
BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township. The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.
Ugg to open store near new Crocs location
A footwear retailer plans to open a new store in the Lancaster area on Tuesday. Ugg will open the new 4,025-square-foot store at Tanger Outlets Lancaster in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County next to another footwear retailer, Sperry in suite 1110. The retailer previously had a seasonal store at the outlets.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
New store sells luxury outdoor kitchen items including grills and smokers
A new store selling grills and other outdoor kitchen items has opened in York County. Outdoor American Kitchens has opened at 322 Industrial Road in Springfield Township, York County near Glen Rock. The store sells high-end outdoor kitchen grills, smokers, outdoor kitchen islands, refrigerators, drawers and doors. The store also...
abc27.com
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
Hemlocks more than 225 years old are part of latest Pennsylvania old-growth forest
A 120-acre virgin forest in Perry County, home to many hemlock trees that are believed to be more than 225 years old, has become Pennsylvania’s latest addition to the national Old-Growth Forest Network. Hemlocks Natural Area encompasses 120 acres of virgin hemlock forest in a narrow ravine about one-half...
PhillyBite
Eating and Drinking Guide to Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- If you're planning a vacation to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, it helps to know what to expect from the area's cuisine. There's a variety of good food to choose from. Lancaster is home to several buffets, as well as restaurants and bars. The area is a hot spot for dining, with many options for locals and tourists.
Warehouses, a manufacturing plant, a Chick-fil-A and Sheetz among more than 30 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of July and August, developers proposed giant warehouses, new restaurants, a new fire station, a car wash, a drive-thru oil change facility, hotels, office space, a poultry building, a dialysis center, a daycare center, a convenience store, a gas station, a large candy manufacturing facility, a car dealership campus, a tour center and numerous housing developments in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties.
abc27.com
York County junk yard, auto repair shop ordered to pay restitution, lose license
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County junkyard and auto repair shop will be stripped of its licenses and must pay restitution after a court order announced by the state Attorney General’s office. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the verdict against junkyard and auto repair shop...
PhillyBite
Amish-Owned Restaurants in Lancaster County, PA
- You can try Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, if you're in the mood for an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch meal. You can also try American BBQ, crafted beer, farmland tours, and more. There's even an Amish Country Homestead you can visit!. Amish-owned restaurants in Lancaster County, PA, are a...
PhillyBite
Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County
- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
lebtown.com
Swatara State Park to expand thanks to gift of land by conservation nonprofit
The size of Swatara State Park is about to grow by more than 130 acres thanks to the transfer of two parcels of land to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As required by the Growing Greener II law, the Lebanon County Commissioners must give their approval, which they did unanimously Thursday at their biweekly meeting, for the transfer of property from The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation to the Bureau of State Parks.
PhillyBite
The Best Breweries in Lancaster Pennsylvania
- If you are looking for some of the best brews in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, you will find them at one of Lancaster's numerous breweries. These include Wacker Brewing Company, Spring House Brewing Company, Columbia Kettle Works, and Lancaster Brewing Company. All of these locations offer distinct flavors and unique experiences.
Center that serves thousands of children each year, to begin $10M expansion
Officials have broken ground on a $10 million expansion at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster County. The construction project is expected to take about 15 months and add 14,700 square feet of space at the center on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township. The center offers therapy services...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
Psychological operations officer to talk at next Central Pa. Vietnam Round Table meeting
Richard Burton will discuss his experiences in Vietnam as a psychological operations officer attached to the 1st Marine Division, near Danang in I Corps, during the November meeting of the Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Round Table. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Vietnam Veterans of America, Michael J. Novosel...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0