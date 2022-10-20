Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Reveals Which of His Highlights Has Proven Doubters Wrong

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has had a number of big plays this season. Which one meant the most to him?

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has made play after play six games into his first NFL season. Every week seems to come with a defensive highlight that tops one from the previous week.

This included what was essentially a game-sealing interception in Sunday’s 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals, a play that secured Woolen the honor of NFC Defensive Player of the Week, beating out all players regardless of first-year status.

Already with a young NFL career more decorated than any rookie this season, Woolen says it was this interception and his blocked field goal against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 18.

“I did that once in college, but it just wasn’t like off the side,” Woolen said. “I jumped in the air, and I blocked it.”

But when it comes to his interception against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray - one that saw Woolen run stride-for-stride with speedy receiver Marquise Brown - it was a play he says helped prove doubters wrong.

“I feel like that was a big play for me because I have read a lot of things about me coming in and it was like. ‘Oh, he can’t read deep balls, he can’t catch dep balls, or he can’t catch at all risky hands,’” Woolen said. “That pick right there meant a lot to me just because of that reason.”

Woolen is tied with Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer for the league lead in interceptions with four. All four picks have come with a different level of difficulty and highlight-worthy feel. The personal meaning behind Woolen’s latest interceptions seemed to even top his game-changing 40-yard pick-six from Seattle’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Oct. 2. Without that run back, the Seahawks could be staring down a 2-4 hole.

Instead, behind playmaking that has exceeded expectations, the Seahawks (3-3) are tied for first place in an NFC West division that seemed too dauntingly deep for them to win at the start of the campaign. But as the quarter mark of the season is now passed, Seattle and Woolen have a real chance to continue making noise.

Their next chance begins on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

