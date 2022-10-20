ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles CB Jalen Ramsey Believes Rams 'Are In A Really Good Spot'

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
RamDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwlPM_0igXkhlJ00

Jalen Ramsey discussed the Rams slow 3-3 start to the season and why he thinks they'll turn it around.

If the Super Bowl hangover is a real thing, it has certainly manifested itself within the Los Angeles Rams this season . After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February, the Rams have gotten off to a slow start, sitting at 3-3 after six games.

However, while some are wondering if it is too early to press the panic button on the season, six games is a small sample size. Especially in a season that is 17 games and where anything can happen on any given Sunday.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't worried yet about their record, discussing why he believes they are still in a good spot on his "Straight Off the Press" podcast .

“Even though the season hasn’t gone as planned so far, we are really in a good spot as a team right now,” Ramsey said. “We are 3-3, and in two weeks when we come back to SoFi and play San Fran, we will be playing for the No. 1 spot in the division."

"In essence, in the middle of the season, which is a good spot to be in for the time being. Not where we necessarily want to be in, but it is a good spot to be in.”

Of course, Ramsey is right. No, a 3-3 start is far from ideal, but the Rams undoubtedly have the pure talent to turn things around and make the playoffs in an NFC that looks top heavy so far.

However, doing so will of course be easier said than done. The Rams continue to pile up injuries along the offensive line which has stifled a once-explosive offense. It isn't too late for them to get back on track, but if they don't get moving quickly, the time to push the panic button could sneak up on them.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

