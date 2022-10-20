America has a pumpkin obsession. Our stores fill with decorative ceramic, plastic, and paper pumpkins months before October. We buy or grow and place the real deal with plenty of time for neighborhood squirrels to feed like hogs in our front porch’s very own “orange corral”. We even buy candles and drinks flavored like the stuff. I find this quite interesting since many of my ancestors wouldn’t have even known what a pumpkin was.

