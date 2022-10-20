Read full article on original website
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
Small-town Missouri police chief, his girlfriend charged after overdose death at home
The chief of police in Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend are behind bars following two drug overdoses inside the chief's home.
khqa.com
Louisiana mayor, community reacts to police chief arrest
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Louisiana, Missouri, police chief is behind bars after a man was found dead in his home. "It's a tragic event," said Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter. "There's been eight fatalities over the last two and a half, three years dealing with the drugs and this just compounds it."
kjfmradio.com
Press release and probable cause statement begins process of addressing concerns
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Meth, opiates, pills, random drug paraphernalia, credit and debit cards, and substances suspected to be fentanyl were among the items seized at the apartment residence of Louisiana Police Chief William E. Jones, according to the probable cause statement filed by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
ktvo.com
Crews fight field fire just down road from northeast Missouri high school
NEAR SHELBINA, Mo. — Fire crews were called to a field fire just down the road from a northeast Missouri school. The Shelbina Fire Protection District was dispatched around 10:20 p.m. Sunday to the blaze along the north side of Highway 36 in Shelby County. The fire was in...
wutv29.com
Man ejected, killed in rear-end crash in Missouri; Driver facing charges
LENTNER, Mo. (KTVO) — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car in a rear-end crash in northeast Missouri, according to authorities. State troopers identified the man as 64-year-old Charles Craig, of Clarence. Investigators said Craig's small pickup truck was rear-ended by a car driven by...
Hannibal Police Launch Voluntary Citizen Camera Surveillance
The Hannibal, Missouri police are giving you the chance to make your cameras available for surveillance. The program is completely voluntary and there's a simple process if you're interested. The Hannibal Police Department's voluntary citizen surveillance camera program was announced in a press release which stated that the effort is...
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
agupdate.com
‘Best corn I’ve ever raised’ for Northeast Missouri farmer
MADISON, Mo. — While harvesting a field of corn in a fairly flat part of Monroe County, Patrick O’Bannon kept glancing at the yield monitor, marveling at the story it told. This field was averaging 223.3 bushels per acre, and he said parts of the middle of the...
khqa.com
Principal at a Hannibal elementary school on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. KHQA News reached out to the Hannibal School District, HSD, on Sunday night to get more information in to why the Eugene Field Elementary principal, Kelsey Whitley, was put on administrative leave. Andrea Campbell, HSD's public relations and communication specialist, told us this is...
KMOV
Jana Elementary parent afraid her kids’ illnesses are due to nuclear waste at school; teachers moving out of classrooms
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Teachers at Jana Elementary were seen cleaning out their classrooms, packing their things and leaving the school on Thursday. The school is now closed due to radioactive waste concerns. “I’m looking for other options as we speak,” says parent Erica Hart. “I got sick to my...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO
Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
Date set for Missouri man's execution
The Missouri Supreme Court announced an execution date for 48-year-old Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted for stalking and killing Beverly Guenther outside her workplace in Earth City in 2003.
