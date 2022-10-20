ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

Louisiana mayor, community reacts to police chief arrest

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Louisiana, Missouri, police chief is behind bars after a man was found dead in his home. "It's a tragic event," said Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter. "There's been eight fatalities over the last two and a half, three years dealing with the drugs and this just compounds it."
LOUISIANA, MO
Hannibal Police Launch Voluntary Citizen Camera Surveillance

The Hannibal, Missouri police are giving you the chance to make your cameras available for surveillance. The program is completely voluntary and there's a simple process if you're interested. The Hannibal Police Department's voluntary citizen surveillance camera program was announced in a press release which stated that the effort is...
HANNIBAL, MO
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Principal at a Hannibal elementary school on administrative leave

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. KHQA News reached out to the Hannibal School District, HSD, on Sunday night to get more information in to why the Eugene Field Elementary principal, Kelsey Whitley, was put on administrative leave. Andrea Campbell, HSD's public relations and communication specialist, told us this is...
HANNIBAL, MO
Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO

Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
WENTZVILLE, MO

