abcnews4.com
'Absolutely horrendous:' SC community reacts to father charged in 6-month old's death
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — People in Newberry County are stunned and heartbroken after deputies found a six-month-old girl dead in a car early Monday morning. The child’s father is now facing charges in her death. Authorities say 38-year-old Colie Dawkins is facing felony child abuse charges and...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after his six-month-old was found unresponsive
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry county deputies say a man has been arrested after they found his six-month-old child unresponsive in his car Monday morning. Officials say the man, Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store on SC 34. Deputies say they found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
abcnews4.com
Man, 19, hospitalized after shooting at Dorchester County apartment complex, deputies say
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 19-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after being shot in the back multiple times Friday evening, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to...
abcnews4.com
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
abcnews4.com
Chicken house, home catch fire in separate incidents in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County firefighters responded to two fires Friday night. The first was at a chicken house. It happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road in Lexington around 9:30 that night. The chicken house was fully engulfed. No word on how many chickens were inside at the time but officials say the building is a total loss.
abcnews4.com
Candidate forum set for Tuesday in Summerville
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Tuesday, October 25 the Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum in partnership with the Summerville Journal Scene. Last month the chamber gathered questions from Dorchester County residents. A selection of those question will be used...
abcnews4.com
The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
abcnews4.com
Early voting off to strong start in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Early voting is officially underway in South Carolina. You can cast your vote early Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. until November 5. All you need to vote early is your photo ID. "I decided to early vote because I’ve been doing...
abcnews4.com
Nonprofit 'Healing Farms' to hold annual fundraiser Tuesday with triathlete Chris Nikic
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Local nonprofit "Healing Farms" will hold their annual "believe in possibility" fundraising banquet Tuesday. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on the campus of Trident Technical College. The banquet looks to raise money to expand the nonprofit’s facilities into Berkeley County...
abcnews4.com
Bittersweet: Loyal customers flock to Philly's for last day of business in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Skipping work, driving hours, and waiting in long lines are all things loyal customers of Philly's did Monday to get one last order before the business closes for good. On Saturday, Philly's owners announced they would be closing down shop on Monday after decades of...
abcnews4.com
Gamecocks' explosive start leads to first ever win over Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For the first time in program history, the South Carolina football team has defeated the Texas A&M Aggies. On an electric night at Williams-Brice Stadium with the State Fair going on across the street, the Gamecocks took down the Aggies 30-24 in front of a packed house.
