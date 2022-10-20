ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Man arrested after his six-month-old was found unresponsive

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry county deputies say a man has been arrested after they found his six-month-old child unresponsive in his car Monday morning. Officials say the man, Colie Dawkins, 38, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning at a convenience store on SC 34. Deputies say they found Dawkins in the driver seat and an infant unrestrained and unresponsive in a child seat.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Chicken house, home catch fire in separate incidents in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Lexington County firefighters responded to two fires Friday night. The first was at a chicken house. It happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road in Lexington around 9:30 that night. The chicken house was fully engulfed. No word on how many chickens were inside at the time but officials say the building is a total loss.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Candidate forum set for Tuesday in Summerville

Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Tuesday, October 25 the Greater Summerville and Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum in partnership with the Summerville Journal Scene. Last month the chamber gathered questions from Dorchester County residents. A selection of those question will be used...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Early voting off to strong start in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Early voting is officially underway in South Carolina. You can cast your vote early Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. until November 5. All you need to vote early is your photo ID. "I decided to early vote because I’ve been doing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Gamecocks' explosive start leads to first ever win over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For the first time in program history, the South Carolina football team has defeated the Texas A&M Aggies. On an electric night at Williams-Brice Stadium with the State Fair going on across the street, the Gamecocks took down the Aggies 30-24 in front of a packed house.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy