thebrag.com
Dom is suing three of her MAFS co-stars for defamation
MAFS star Dom has confirmed that she has contacted a lawyer to begin legal proceedings against Olivia Frazer, Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos. She intends to sue her three co-stars for defamation. “I don’t take the defaming language against me lightly at all,” she told Confidential. “It’s not...
thebrag.com
Jessika Power on what she really thinks of the Domenica vs MAFS drama
Jessika Power took to Instagram to share what she thinks of the ongoing feud between Domenica Calarco and the other MAFS cast members. Boy, things have been interesting in the MAFS world these days. The announcement of Domenica Calarco’s newest series Dom’s Debrief opened a whole new can of worms.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice” Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice”. In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
thebrag.com
Record label drops Kanye following chain of worrying statements
Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West. Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.
Ed Sheeran Documentary in the Works, Balancing Home and ‘Life as a Celebrity’
A documentary about the life and career of Ed Sheeran is in the works. “We are shooting a documentary at the moment about my life, and there was a big conversation about what we include,” Sheeran explained to UK tabloid The Sun. The singer has been on tour for much of 2022 in support of his latest record “=” (although the tour has been billed as the Mathematics Tour, due to the 31-year-old artist having put out albums with titles that represent mathematics symbols). The tour began in April in Dublin, Ireland and will conclude in September 2023...
thebrag.com
Survivor star Sophie Cachia announces her split from Maddie Garrick
Survivor star Sophie Cachia has announced that she and her fiance Maddie Garrick have split just eight months after getting engaged. Sophie shared the news in an emotional Instagram story. “It is with sadness and a great deal of pain that I have unfortunately made the decision to end my...
thebrag.com
The Block stars Sharon and Ankur slam the show’s editing
The Block stars Sharon and Ankur have slammed the editing of the show which they claim made them look inept. In last night’s episode of The Block, the couple were criticised for going over the budget by $26,000 dollars. However, they have claimed it was the landscaping bill that pushed them over, and said the job was organised without contestants’ input in scenes that never made it to air.
Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
thebrag.com
Bert ‘The Machine’ Kreischer is coming back down under with a new show
The stand-up comedian, better known as Bert ‘The Machine’ Kreischer, is coming back to Australia with a brand-new show that is set to have us in stitches. Kreischer is already a household name to many on social media, with clips from numerous podcasts, shows and comedy specials having a habit of going viral.
thebrag.com
Bono has taken full responsibility for that U2 iTunes stunt
In 2014, Bono learned the hard way that being a rock icon doesn’t mean people want your music sent to them automatically when latest album by U2 was sent to everyone’s iTunes libraries. When Songs of Innocence started showing up in iTunes libraries around the world, nobody was...
thebrag.com
Madi opens up on her relationship with Farmer Wants a Wife lead Matt Trewin
Farmer Wants a Wife runner-up Madi Simpson has shot down rumours about her relationship with one of the show’s former leads, Matt Trewin, but hinted that they may have hooked up. Last week, gossip publication So Dramatic! reported that Matt is in love with Madi Simpson, who came runner-up...
thebrag.com
What was the page Alicent gave Rhaenyra in ‘House of the Dragon’?
The latest and finale episode of House of the Dragon tied the whole show together with a throwback to Alicent and Rhaenyra from episode one. The prequel takes us back 200 years before Daenarys vowed to “break the wheel” and shows the Targaryen family at the height of their power. Now allegedly ruling over Westeros is King Aegon with his mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). On the other side of the water lies the true heir Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her husband/uncle Prince Daemon (Matt Smith).
thebrag.com
Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence
Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
thebrag.com
Read Hayley Williams’ emotional letter about When We Were Young
Hayley Williams has reflected on her lifelong relationship with When We Were Young as. prepares to headline the iconic festival. Paramore are headlining this year’s When We Were Young Festival alongside the likes of My Chemical Romance and Avril Lavigne, although things didn’t get off to a great start with the opening day falling foul of bad weather.
thebrag.com
Stormzy ‘cried’ while dealing with the pressures of fame
In a new interview, Stormzy admitted that the pressures of fame had him so ‘overwhelmed’ that he ‘cried’ and felt ‘super depressed’. As he returned to music after a two-year break, Stormzy admitted that part of the reason why he had to step away was the pressure of the position he had found himself in.
thebrag.com
Fake Drake receives letter to cease and desist
Izzydrake or better known as ‘Fake Drake’ has received a cease and desist letter from OVO Sound, claiming that he is profiting off using Drake’s image. OVO Sound is a record label that was founded by Drake back in 2012 and represents several high profile hip-hop and R&B artists.
thebrag.com
New ‘Star Wars’ film finds its director and writer
A new Star Wars film is reportedly in the works at Lucasfilm from Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Deadline is reporting that Obaid-Chinoy of Ms. Marvel (2022) fame has been hired to direct with Lindelof penning the script. Though the film is still in early development, this is the first...
