my40.tv
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
WLOS.com
Historic Asheville building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale right in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. To hear more about the old hotel and its ties to New York City, watch below:
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: Jovial ghost rocks out in a hearse
Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. When I was leading tours for our family-owned business Dark Ride Tours a few years ago, I...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Asheville Halloween Bar Crawl haunts the streets once more
If last year’s Halloween Bar Crawl is any indication, hundreds of ghosts, goblins and caped crusaders will be returning to the streets for the gathering’s latest iteration. The fifth annual crawl begins at Catawba Brewing Co. – South Slope on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. From there,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Asheville area
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathaniel Vance, a missing 15-year-old from the Asheville area. Deputies said Vance was last seen at his house in Asheville on October 21, 2022. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.
asheville.com
Stephens-Lee Community Center Announces Closures and Relocations for October 25-30
As Stephens-Lee Community Center prepares to become the Haunted Castle on the Hill for Festival of Frights, some classes have been cancelled or relocated. Purchase your tickets for Haunted Castle on the Hill to experience one of the area’s longest-running haunted houses. Youth and Teen APR Afterschool will meet...
my40.tv
Update: Missing 12-year-old Henderson County girl found safe
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Henderson County authorities confirm that 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been found safe. Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may...
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
my40.tv
JeepFest, cornhole event raises funds for homeless, at-risk youth in Transylvania County
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Calling all Jeeps and Jeep lovers!. Isaac Home Youth Services in Transylvania County held its Fall Jeep Fest and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard. Proceeds from the event aim to benefit homeless or at-risk youth in the...
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
thebluebanner.net
The duke’s extended stay in Asheville
The train rolled into Asheville on crisp fall morning in 1902 as the frost dissipated from the mountain tops under the morning sun and out stepped a man. An apparently wealthy man dressed as a respected English man in a well-pressed suit, bowler hat and well-trimmed beard. The mysterious man was accompanied by a nurse who he had hired and knew very little about him.
Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook
BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
Mountain Xpress
Mission Health sites host drug take back event
Press release from HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division, Mission Health:. Mission Health is partnering with local law enforcement agencies on Saturday, October 29, to host Crush the Crisis, a prescription drug take-back event. HCA Healthcare is committed to bringing frontline solutions to curb the tide of opioid misuse and addiction...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 12-year-old from Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old who went missing has been found. Deputies said Jaylynn Watts was last seen on Oct. 23 and was believed to be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believed she...
my40.tv
Community group gathers input from current, former Transylvania Regional Hospital staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group in Transylvania County is looking for feedback about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The community council for the hospital is hoping to speak with current and former staff members. The group hosted 10 listening sessions across Transylvania County. Members heard community concerns about billing,...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Berthiaume would be kind, realistic leader
We’ve lived in the mountains of North Carolina for more than 20 years. We’ve seen big changes, from local to international, affect our mountain communities. The city of Asheville deserves a leader who will bring our residents together to meet such challenges and plan a vibrant future. Our city needs a smart, kind, thoughtful and realistic leader.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
$100,000 Building Reuse Grant for NuWray Hotel
On Friday, October 21st the Gov. Roy Cooper announced 17 grants to rural communities to attract 285 new jobs. Of the funded projects announced through the North Carolina Department of Commerce approved by the Rural Infrastructure Authority was a $100,000 economic development grant in Yancey County supporting the renovation of the 20,000 square-foot historic NuWray Hotel. The grant funding was awarded in consideration of 12 new full-time jobs to be created by the project and the investment of $2,475,786 in the renovation and restoration of the historic property.
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
