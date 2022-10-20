ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

my40.tv

J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC Scary Stories: Jovial ghost rocks out in a hearse

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. When I was leading tours for our family-owned business Dark Ride Tours a few years ago, I...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Asheville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Nathaniel Vance, a missing 15-year-old from the Asheville area. Deputies said Vance was last seen at his house in Asheville on October 21, 2022. He is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Update: Missing 12-year-old Henderson County girl found safe

BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Henderson County authorities confirm that 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been found safe. Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WHNT News 19

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN
ashevilleblade.com

Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville

Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thebluebanner.net

The duke’s extended stay in Asheville

The train rolled into Asheville on crisp fall morning in 1902 as the frost dissipated from the mountain tops under the morning sun and out stepped a man. An apparently wealthy man dressed as a respected English man in a well-pressed suit, bowler hat and well-trimmed beard. The mysterious man was accompanied by a nurse who he had hired and knew very little about him.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies in fall from North Carolina overlook

BANNER ELK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man fell to his death Sunday morning from an overlook at Grandfather Mountain, officials said. Park officials said someone reported a person missing at about 10 a.m. Rescue crews reportedly found a man’s body at the base of a cliff. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said the […]
BANNER ELK, NC
Mountain Xpress

Mission Health sites host drug take back event

Press release from HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division, Mission Health:. Mission Health is partnering with local law enforcement agencies on Saturday, October 29, to host Crush the Crisis, a prescription drug take-back event. HCA Healthcare is committed to bringing frontline solutions to curb the tide of opioid misuse and addiction...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Mountain Xpress

Letter: Berthiaume would be kind, realistic leader

We’ve lived in the mountains of North Carolina for more than 20 years. We’ve seen big changes, from local to international, affect our mountain communities. The city of Asheville deserves a leader who will bring our residents together to meet such challenges and plan a vibrant future. Our city needs a smart, kind, thoughtful and realistic leader.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

$100,000 Building Reuse Grant for NuWray Hotel

On Friday, October 21st the Gov. Roy Cooper announced 17 grants to rural communities to attract 285 new jobs. Of the funded projects announced through the North Carolina Department of Commerce approved by the Rural Infrastructure Authority was a $100,000 economic development grant in Yancey County supporting the renovation of the 20,000 square-foot historic NuWray Hotel. The grant funding was awarded in consideration of 12 new full-time jobs to be created by the project and the investment of $2,475,786 in the renovation and restoration of the historic property.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
ASHEVILLE, NC

