On Friday, October 21st the Gov. Roy Cooper announced 17 grants to rural communities to attract 285 new jobs. Of the funded projects announced through the North Carolina Department of Commerce approved by the Rural Infrastructure Authority was a $100,000 economic development grant in Yancey County supporting the renovation of the 20,000 square-foot historic NuWray Hotel. The grant funding was awarded in consideration of 12 new full-time jobs to be created by the project and the investment of $2,475,786 in the renovation and restoration of the historic property.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO