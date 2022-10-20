Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Summer study on Juvenile Justice met last week in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Study Committee on Juvenile Justice of the South Dakota legislature met last week. Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says they talked about services needed to keep kids out of the juvenile justice system. Stevens says rural areas are especially lacking in any type of juvenile services. Stevens...
KELOLAND TV
Hefty Seed admits to buying SD grain without license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another grain buyer has come forward to acknowledge making purchases in South Dakota without a state-required license. Hefty Seed Company has reached agreement with state regulators to pay a $15,000 fine and become licensed as a grain buyer. The Baltic-based company admitted to purchasing more...
Comments / 0