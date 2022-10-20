ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Untold Isis Brantley Story” Selected for Screening at Black Film Festival in Atlanta

DALLAS, Texas – Isis Brantley, a native of South Dallas, cultural activist, and iconic black natural hair care matriarch and freedom fighter, produced a short film in 2021 based on the true story of her arrest for braiding hair without a license. She is the only braider in the world jailed on such a charge. Her “passion film” production was set in Atlanta; shooting began in 2019 and was wrapped in January 2021. Black Film Festival Atlanta.
Park South YMCA Swim Team Enjoys a Year-Round Swim

Nine-year old Ava Thompson Hollins says her mom signed her up for swim classes at Park South YMCA because “ballet just hurt my toes.”. Ava’s mom Amye Thompson Hollins says she actually wanted her daughter to be “more confident around water.”. Ava began swimming at the Park...
Student Campaign Tackles Period Poverty on UTD Campus

On October 7, student activists at the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) celebrated a victory over an opponent that is rarely discussed but is all too well known by some students on campus: period poverty. “Period poverty is essentially the concept that because menstrual products are way more expensive...
Art Walk West Returns To West Dallas

Creative community of west Dallas with a self-guided art walk tour, new murals, & live music. DALLAS—Founded in 2015 by the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce, Art Walk West annually celebrates the creative culture of West Dallas, which has one of the city’s largest concentrations of artists and artist studios. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 Art Walk West is back for another round. The eighth annual event is free and open to the public, winding through Trinity Groves and the emerging Tin District of art studios and spaces. Art enthusiasts from DFW and beyond can experience the thriving creative movement that continues to grow at the foot of the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge.
DSO Young Strings Program Celebrates 30 Years of Mentoring Musical Minds

Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Program Celebrates 30 Years. Over 5,000 students provided with instruction, instruments, and inspiration. DALLAS – October 12, 2022 – The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings program celebrates 30 years of educating the next generation of classical musicians this year. Established in 1992, the program has served over 5,000 students in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex since its inception, providing them with free access to instruments, expert instruction, outside learning and scholarship opportunities, and more. The program was founded by Dwight Shambley in Dallas with the intention to increase the diversity of American orchestras. Shambley was the only Black performer for many of his 48 years with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
In Defense of Judge Amber Givens of Dallas County

By Ed Gray, Host of The Commish Radio Show, Human Rights Activist, and Human Rights PhD Candidate at Southern Methodist University. Over the past few years, Judge Amber Givens of Dallas County has landed directly in the crosshairs of the Dallas legal and political establishment. Her crime? Successfully lobbying for the inclusion of an anti-discrimination policy as part of the Dallas District Court Plan (DDCP), which establishes practices for the appointment of attorneys for indigent defendants. Judge Givens was compelled to advocate for the language after seeing social media posts refer to Black people participating in Dallas protests after the 2020 murder of George Floyd as “animals” and “savages.”
She Reps: Tiara Alise

Tiara Alise is an attorney, philanthropist, and certified fitness coach based in Dallas, TX. Fitness has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember. She spent most of her life as a dancer and began professional dance training at the age of 11 in various dance styles, including tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, modern and more!
New $130 Million Mixed-Use Development In Kaufman To Feature Sportsplex, Hotel, Apartments & Restaurants

KAUFMAN –The largest mixed-use development project in the City of Kaufman’s history, recently approved by the Kaufman City Council, will have its groundbreaking, Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 am at the corner of South Houston St. (FM1388) and State Highway 34 Bypass. Dallas-based, Cedar Crest Development Company, LLC is the developer of the $130 million public-private partnership project.
More Than The Music: Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Program Provides Lifelong Skills

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings program is celebrating 30 years of empowering local students through musical education and increasing diversity in American orchestras. The program began 30 years ago to give students without access to private lessons and music programs in their schools the opportunity to learn to play a string instrument.
Exall Park Ball field to be Named in Honor of East Dallas Community Advocate

WHAT: Exall Park Ball Field will be named Wayne Smith Ball Field at Exall Park. Friends of Exall Park join City of Dallas officials to name the park’s ball field after Wayne Smith, who was a founder of the Exall Park Task Force as president of the Bryan Place Neighborhood Association. Exall Park was established in 1914 and is one of the city’s oldest parks. During the late eighties, the park had fallen into neglect. The task force evolved into the Friends of Exall Park. With Smith’s influence, hard work, passion for his community and private funds raised by Smith and by the friends’ group, Exall has been transformed into a family-friendly gathering place that features a walking/running trail, additional lighting, new playground, and lush landscapes. Smith raised from private donors $20,000 of the $25,000 needed to purchase and install five workout stations at the park.
NY State of Mind Tour Makes Its Way To Dallas

Monday night, the city undoubtedly hosted no less than hip hop royalty. The stage of the Dos Equis Pavillion, located in southern Dallas, was electrified with the energy from the NY State of Mind Tour featuring NAS, Wu Tang Clan, and Busta Rhymes.
