FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
“The Untold Isis Brantley Story” Selected for Screening at Black Film Festival in Atlanta
King Shakur on Volunteering While Black and His Arts Intiative in South Dallas
Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Nominations Open for Leadership Awards
A New Public Safety Project in Mill City May Be a Solution to the City’s 311 Problem
Park South YMCA Swim Team Enjoys a Year-Round Swim
Inaugural Community Outdoor Arts Festival to Take Place in Pleasant Grove
Student Campaign Tackles Period Poverty on UTD Campus
Art Walk West Returns To West Dallas
DSO Young Strings Program Celebrates 30 Years of Mentoring Musical Minds
‘Where do you go on Saturday morning?’ How a zoning plan could make way for new businesses in South Dallas
Sister to Sister Fitness Festival, Saving Lives with Early Detection
Dallas Native Eleni Loving Makes Her Texas Debut with Gibney Dance Company
In Defense of Judge Amber Givens of Dallas County
She Reps: Tiara Alise
Thomas Muhammad Remembered: Program honors long-time activist, community organizer
New $130 Million Mixed-Use Development In Kaufman To Feature Sportsplex, Hotel, Apartments & Restaurants
More Than The Music: Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Program Provides Lifelong Skills
Exall Park Ball field to be Named in Honor of East Dallas Community Advocate
NY State of Mind Tour Makes Its Way To Dallas
Civil Rights Leader & Ambassador Andrew Young added to 2022 Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference
Dallas Weekly
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.https://www.dallasweekly.com/
Comments / 0