ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, Associated Press
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFyxJ_0igXiBdl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery.

None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor.

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate who died in Lee County Jail identified as stand-off suspect

The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment.

Voters this November will decide whether to keep similar exceptions in state constitutions in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.

One advocate says “we’ve never seen a single day in the United States where slavery was not legal.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 30

Joseph Laliberte
5d ago

Call it whatever you want these criminals deserve to be working hard no matter what, instead of laying around and cutting each other up, and learning how to make us victims of their future crimes.

Reply(4)
15
Steve Coulter
5d ago

LOL.. So putting inmates to work constitutes slavery? The loony tune leftist media doesn't mind embarrassing themselves in order to draw idiotic parallels. The large majority of these thugs could stand a little " Rehabilitation" doing an honest days work, probably for the first time in their lives..lol

Reply(4)
10
Ruth Bradford S!ith
4d ago

Being locked up for a crime, means a jail cell with little to do. The best thing to keep inmates healthy and maybe even sorry for the crime is to keep them active. If working outside of the cell to help in any capacity is better than not. Just look at how people reacted to the "lockdowns"! More suicides, drug and alcohol abuse, more anger and major family disputes!

Reply(1)
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year

Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
OREGON STATE
WRBL News 3

Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that […]
GEORGIA STATE
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law

ATLANTA (AP) – A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is underway in an Atlanta courtroom. Carrie Cwiak, an abortion provider, testified Monday that the state’s law is confusing and harmful to women’s health. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled […]
GEORGIA STATE
wmot.org

Tennessee bucking national trend toward higher early voting turnout

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee bucked a national trend toward higher early voting turnouts during the first three days polls were open. ABC News reports turnout in states currently conducting early voting are well ahead of the last mid-term election held four years ago. But after the first three days of early voting in Tennessee, participation is lagging well behind 2018 levels.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtvy.com

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama students no longer last in math, national report shows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While nationally, states saw the largest decline in 4th grade math scores since 1990, Alabama saw an increase, climbing out of its dead last ranking in math. That’s according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report out Monday morning. The test is taken every other year across the country. […]
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
WRDW-TV

‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting continues in Georgia, and we are seeing record-breaking turnout in Richmond County. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy