NBC Sports
Klay clarifies why Warriors don't blame KD for leaving
After three seasons, two NBA titles and one torn Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant left the Warriors and signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2019. And neither Klay Thompson nor Golden State as a whole blame the two-time NBA Finals MVP for his high-profile departure. “I don’t blame...
NBC Sports
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
James Harden takes responsibility for Sixers playing so slow offensively
PHILADELPHIA–A big word that the Philadelphia 76ers will use when discussing their offense is “pace”. They want to play fast and that doesn’t necessarily mean getting into a track meet and scoring on the break, but it means pushing the ball ahead to get into their sets.
NBC Sports
Tatum broke this Larry Bird Celtics scoring record in win vs. Magic
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been historically good. The Celtics record for the most points scored by one player in the first three games of a single season was 96, set by Larry Bird during his MVP-winning 1984-85 campaign. Bird no longer...
NBC Sports
Steph achieves another absurd 3-point stat in win over Kings
Steph Curry's ability to shoot the basketball is unmatched and he reinforced that thought in the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday night at Chase Center. By finishing the game with 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field -- 7-of-12 from the 3-point line -- Curry made history yet again by racking up his 100th career regular-season game with 30 or more points and seven or more 3-pointers made.
NBC Sports
Belichick: Mac not benched vs. Bears due to performance
So much for the New England Patriots' quarterback controversy coming to an end on Monday night. Despite Mac Jones returning from injury to start in Week 8 vs. the Chicago Bears, there is even more drama surrounding the position in New England. Jones was replaced by rookie QB Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception -- his sixth of the season -- in the second quarter.
NBC Sports
Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move
Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night. Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.
NBC Sports
What does Jaylen Brown's social media handle mean?
If you've visited one of Jaylen Brown's social media pages, you have probably wondered what his handle "FCHWPO" stands for. The Boston Celtics star uses the "@FCHWPO" handle on both Twitter and Instagram. For him, it's more than just a username. It's a mantra for life both on and off the court.
NBC Sports
Kerr provides update on DiVincenzo’s hamstring injury
Although the Warriors were able to hold off the Kings' furious comeback attempt at Chase Center on Sunday night to escape with a 130-125 win, it didn't come without a cost. After Warriors practice Monday, coach Steve Kerr explained how long the team can expect to be without guard Donte DiVincenzo after the 25-year-old left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury.
NBC Sports
Keegan displaying 'Duncan demeanor' in promising start to career
Keegan Murray's first pair of NBA games shouldn't have surprised anyone. The 22-year-old forward from Iowa has carried himself with the same steady presence on and off the court since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. A perfect example was the opening minutes of the Kings'...
NBC Sports
Joe Mazzulla addresses ejection from Celtics' loss to Bulls
The Boston Celtics were rightfully frustrated during their blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. After jumping out to an early 19-point lead, Boston allowed Chicago to go on a 49-14 run. The C's scored only 40 points in the second and third quarters combined after tallying 39 points in the first.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: Designed runs brought different element to our offense
The Bears had an extended break to prepare to face the Patriots after losing to the Commanders on Thursday night in Week Six and one of the tweaks they made to their offense was expanding the amount of designed runs for quarterback Justin Fields. Fields made the most of those...
NBC Sports
Dubs' win vs. Kings is reality check for young second unit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The result Sunday night at Chase Center was a 130-125 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings. Their road to victory was full of highs and lows, in that order. Early on, it was all joy, excitement and amazement. The second half, especially the fourth quarter, was full of nail biting and countless frustrations. With nine minutes to go, Steve Kerr had seen enough.
