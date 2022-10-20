ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barack Obama shows off his Gen Z repertoire in a new public service announcement aimed at young voters. The former U.S. president appears in an ATTN: video that calls on folks who've turned 18 to get out and vote with a script that packs in buzzy pop culture moments to catch their attention. Euphoria season 3, Rihanna's new album (or lack thereof), and yes, even Pete Davidson's dating life are referenced in the spot shared ahead of this year's Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
