Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and more
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more
Crash in Clackamas Co. leaves 2 dead, one hospitalized
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a child are dead and another child is hospitalized after a crash in unincorporated Clackamas County on Sunday. According to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 5 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 29000 block of S. Dryland Road where they found a pickup truck that had rolled down an embankment and hit a tree, trapping its occupants inside.
Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood assault
Patrick Shorb faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred incidentA 73-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was still at home, and complied with officers to be arrested without incident. Patrick K. Shorb faces second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PPB: Man charged with second-degree murder after suspicious death investigation
Two weeks after a reported homicide, Portland police say they have arrested the suspect and charged him with second-degree murder.
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
PPB: Man faces murder charges after shooting man, stabbing woman
A man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman and shooting a man in a domestic violence incident, according to PPB.
Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
Man seriously injured in stabbing in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that seriously injured one person late Monday night. Just before midnight, officers were called out to the report of a stabbing in the 4600 block of North Interstate Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood
A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
Vancouver police say it’s unclear how 15-year-old was shot in the leg
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating what led to an early Monday morning shooting that left a15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they responded to Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive for reports of shots fired. People we spoke with said it’s a pretty safe area, but feel like incidents like this are on the rise.
Vancouver Police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Northeast Vancouver early Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at about 4:45 a.m. As they arrived, they got another call from a man who reported that he had shot two people who pulled a...
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
Bomb threat made at Scappoose Grocery Outlet
A man falsely claimed there was a bomb in a backpack he placed outside the grocery store, management says.Scappoose's Grocery Outlet was shut down Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, after a man put a backpack on the sidewalk outside the store and claimed there was a bomb in it, according to grocery store management. "We immediately called 911, evacuated the store and had to wait for the bomb squad," Grocery Outlet management stated on Facebook. The backpack was empty, the Facebook post added. "The scene was cleared, video of the suspect was obtained and the store was cleared to reopen," it continued. Scappoose Fire District, Scappoose Police, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene, the fire district stated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Two former Woodland city employees under investigation for theft of electronic information
The information technology contractor for Woodland will analyze two laptops that were allegedly taken by former city employees to determine whether they stole the personal information of more than 2,000 utility account holders in the city. A news release sent last week by Woodland Mayor Will Finn stated the city...
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in crash that killed 31-year-old Salem man
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 154 at Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road. OSP said an investigation showed a gray Honda Civic was eastbound when it crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment.
Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend
Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
Camas man reported missing on Pacific Coast Trail found dead
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Search and recue crews found the body of a Camas man who went missing on the Pacific Crest Trail last week. Nicholas Wells, 33, was reported missing by his wife on Oct. 21 after he didn't return home following a run on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.
