Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish Indulge in Late-Night Snacks in New On-Set Selfies

By Devon Forward
 5 days ago
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish are hard at work filming their hit crime series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but sometimes, even the tough detectives need a snack break.

Hargitay shared a series of selfies on Instagram of the two enjoying a bunch of homemade chocolate chip cookies on set, baked by Hargitay's close friend, Ali Wentworth.

In the photos, Hargitay and Giddish pose with the cookies, which look super delicious. The 58-year-old actress captioned the post, "Thank you @therealaliwentworth for the long night pick me up #specialsetsnacks #smartcookies #bestieswhobake #partnersincrime #cookiesandcrime #workwiveswednesday," along with a few other cute hashtags.

The post got a lot of love from Hargitay's famous friends, with Priyanka Chopra, Dylan McDermott, and Ellen Pompeo all leaving various appreciative emojis in response.

A lot of fans had similar responses, with one writing, "Staaaaaap I can’t with you guys I’m TOO EMOTIONAL."

Many also complimented Wentworth as a friend and baker, saying, "Ali always saving her Girls ❤️😍 #WomenSupportingWomen."

Recently, Hargitay got sick with a cold, and Wentworth helped her close friend recover by sending over plenty of homemade chicken noodle soup.

Hargitay posted about the sweet gift on social media, championing her friendship with Wentworth over many years.

Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU, a friend and team member to Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson, will be leaving the show soon.

She announced in August that the current season will be her last, and she will move on from Law & Order: SVU after playing Rollins for over a decade.

Posting on Instagram about her decision to leave, Giddish wrote, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years...I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on ‘SVU’ and put them toward everything that’s next to come."

Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
