WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Historic dry spell continues

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been quite the dry spell in Indianapolis and central Indiana. To date, it's the second driest first three weeks of October in Indy, with just .09" rainfall. The streak actually began on Sept. 25 and it marks the driest during that time since record-keeping began in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

City Connects program expands in schools across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — There are more resources on the way here in Indianapolis to help your child better succeed in the classroom. City Connects is a program at Marian University striving to do just that. It has now expanded into nearly three dozen more schools across the state to help...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Keeping the 'flu' out of the 'boo' this Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is quickly approaching, which means the CDC-recommended timeline to get that annual flu shot is upon us. The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone six months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. Ahead of Halloween, the Indiana Department of Health is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after train hits car in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Woman carjacked in Lawrence, left downtown after forced bank withdrawal

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and another was injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the shooting at around 1 p.m. in the 5800 block of East 21st Street, three blocks west of the intersection of 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

McRib returns for 'farewell tour'

INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Fishers crash

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Man shot, killed inside northeast Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The victim was previously described as a man in his 50s. The Marion County Coroner's Office has since identified the victim as a 46-year-old. This story has been updated to reflect his correct age. A man was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

