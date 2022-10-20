Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Historic dry spell continues
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been quite the dry spell in Indianapolis and central Indiana. To date, it's the second driest first three weeks of October in Indy, with just .09" rainfall. The streak actually began on Sept. 25 and it marks the driest during that time since record-keeping began in...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
City Connects program expands in schools across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There are more resources on the way here in Indianapolis to help your child better succeed in the classroom. City Connects is a program at Marian University striving to do just that. It has now expanded into nearly three dozen more schools across the state to help...
Volunteers set to pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Million Meal Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — One million Hoosiers don't know where their next meal is coming from. That's according to officials at Million Meal Movement, an Indianapolis organization fighting hunger in the Hoosier state. On Tuesday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon. It is a one-day event with...
Keeping the 'flu' out of the 'boo' this Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is quickly approaching, which means the CDC-recommended timeline to get that annual flu shot is upon us. The Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone six months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. Ahead of Halloween, the Indiana Department of Health is...
1 dead after train hits car in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
Advocates working to address affordable housing issues across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County is in a housing crisis right now, according to affordable housing advocates. The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana said there are 400 to 600 eviction filings every week in Marion County. A group of affordable housing advocates met on Sunday to discuss possible policy priorities to help low income renters.
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
Woman carjacked in Lawrence, left downtown after forced bank withdrawal
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.
Police: Detroit man arrested for 'numerous' Kokomo catalytic converter thefts
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a Detroit man believed to be behind multiple catalytic converter thefts in central Indiana. Michael Bates, 36, was arrested in Detroit on Sunday. Kokomo police said a warrant was issued for his arrest after an investigation into catalytic converter thefts earlier this month. According...
Anderson police looking for truck involved in hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
'Any homicide is a tragedy' | Mayor Hogsett discusses violent October for Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two were people shot and killed Monday morning outside an apartment complex near 38th and Meridian. It's one of many murder scenes IMPD has had to investigate this month. "October has been a difficult month for our city," Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said on Monday. "Any homicide...
Tickets now on sale to 2023 racing events at IMS
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis 500 is still more than seven months away, but it's never too early to plan for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Tickets for the May 28 race, along with six other races and other events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at IMS.com or at the IMS Ticket Office at the Speedway.
WTHR
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and another was injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the shooting at around 1 p.m. in the 5800 block of East 21st Street, three blocks west of the intersection of 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.
WTHR
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'
INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
1 dead in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville man died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Fishers. Police said 20-year-old Nathanial Stewart was driving a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Police said the 18-year-old driver of the Jeep...
Man shot, killed inside northeast Indianapolis apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The victim was previously described as a man in his 50s. The Marion County Coroner's Office has since identified the victim as a 46-year-old. This story has been updated to reflect his correct age. A man was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex...
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
Comments / 0