Lisle Man Arrested for Violating Stay Away Order
On October 22, around 11pm, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance at an address on State Route 26 in the Town of Willet. When officers arrived they found 42 year old Ricki R. Stanton of Lisle, NY violated an order of protection when he was at the residence of the protected party. Stanton left the residence before officer’s from the Sheriff’s Department arrived.
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
State Police Arrest Groton Woman After She Threatens Victim with Knife
Back on October 9th, New York State Police responded to a call of a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield. Through an investigation, it was revealed the suspect had entered a residence by kicking in the door and then threatening a victim with a knife. The victim had an order of protection against the suspect.
Lisle man arrested after domestic disturbance
On the evening of October 22nd, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on State Route 26 in Willet fir a domestic disturbance.
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
One person shot at Madame Oars
According to State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, one person was shot at Madame Oars, located at 584 Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
11-hour standoff ends peacefully in Floyd
FLOYD — An 11-hour standoff with a barricaded and potentially armed subject on Camroden Road came to a peaceful end Monday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert M. Maciol said deputies responded to a residence near Floyd Town Park for a reported noise complaint...
Railroad Crossing on James Street Closed Today & Tomorrow
Repair work on the railroad crossing on James Street in Homer has been rescheduled following a recent cancellation. Crews will do repairs on the tracks thru today and into tomorrow. The crossing will be closed to traffic as repair work is being done. The Village of Homer DPW expects the crossing to reopen by late morning tomorrow (Wednesday).
Village of Homer’s Compost Site Closed
The Village of Homer has announced the Compost site in the village is closed until further notice due to the collection from the recent Amnesty Day collection. The Village expects the compost site to be open sometime later this week.
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
