FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBY
Newport Police investigating kidnapping and assualt Friday night near Yaquina Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police are investigating a potential kidnapping from late Friday night. At about 11:00 p.m., October 21, police were sent to the Yaquina Bay Bridge regarding construction material in the roadway. While trying to clear the road, an officer heard someone yelling for help. The officer...
KCBY
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
KCBY
Incoming precipitation continues to cool active fire conditions for Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Monday, the western side of the Cedar Creek Fire received more than half an inch of rain, the eastern side received two tenths of an inch. Fire officials expect a break in wet weather until later Tuesday when the next weather system moves in from the Pacific.
KCBY
LRAPA announces that wildfire season has ended, outdoor burning season to begin
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the first fall rain that arrived over the weekend in Lane County, LRAPA announced the end of wildfire season and cleared smoky skies. LRAPA also said the ongoing air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been lifted following 37 days of air quality at or above "Unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Oakridge and Westfir since September 1st.
KCBY
Kotek promotes reproductive rights in campaign stop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
KCBY
'It's been incredible': College GameDay's eleventh visit to Eugene in the books
EUGENE, Ore. — We've been talking about it all week - but College GameDay has officially came and went. Oregon Ducks fans were up early with many arriving Friday night and some even getting there the day before. Despite some heavy rain, the crowd was unfazed and showed the...
KCBY
Haunted farm in Eugene uses movie-quality props to scare visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
