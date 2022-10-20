ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glennville, GA

Jasper County deputies arrest suspect in Georgia homicide case, reopen key road

By Evan McKenna
 5 days ago

Police in Ridgeland, South Carolina, arrested a fugitive suspect Thursday who was wanted in a homicide investigation in Georgia, according to an alert sent from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Christopher Ellis , 22, was wanted by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office for the murder of 23-year-old Dequan Thorpe, who was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville, Georgia.

Ellis was charged as a fugitive from justice by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center, where he awaits an extradition hearing, according to Chief Jeff Crosby, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Police blocked off Rice Shire Road Thursday afternoon, later arresting Ellis near the 1500 block of the street, according to the alert. Jasper County deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service with the arrest.

