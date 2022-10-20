Read full article on original website
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Redfall Halloween Trailer Shows Off Really Scary Vampires
Bethesda has released a new trailer for Redfall, a spooky shooter where you kill lots of vampires. The trailer is themed around the Halloween season, showing the game's fictional seaside town of Redfall, Massachusetts overrun with the vampires. "Halloween tastes different here," reads a line from the trailer's description. The...
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Trailer Shows A Special Co-op Mission
Overwatch 2's first seasonal event is the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, taking place October 25 - November 9. In the event trailer, Sombra assumes the central role as Bride of Junkenstein, and players can participate in a limited-time four-person co-op mission related to her thirst for revenge.
Green Man Gaming Halloween Sale Has Deals To Buy For
Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, another horror-focused gaming sale has risen from its 11-month slumber and is ready to deliver some discounts your way. Over on Green Man Gaming, you can find plenty of great deals on recent PC horror games, terrifying classics, and a few mainstream titles. Sure, they're not horror games, but what's scarier than a backlog that continues to grow as you add more titles to it?
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Gets Spooky With Greavard, The New Ghost Dog Pokemon
The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet And Violet will be filled with spooky sights, as the game's latest trailer highlights Ghost-type Pokemon including Gengar and a brand-new ghost doggo Pokemon named Greavard that just wants to play fetch. The trailer shows a Pokemon Trainer searching for Ghost-type Pokemon at night....
Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer
Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content. The...
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Servers PC Will Be Staying Offline
Bandai Namco has announced that, thanks to an "aging" system, PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain offline. While this will bring an end to online functions for that game, PC servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin have been reactivated and online functions for the base edition of Dark Souls II and Dark Souls: Remastered will be restored in the future.
Why are Dead Space's Jump Scares So Effective?
Hey, Stu here. In this video, I'm going to unravel what makes the original Dead Space such a classic in the horror genre. I'm going to layout the art of Dead Space's jump scares, and why it's a master class in its use of not just horror, but terror as well. So buckle up, and let's learn why necormorphs keep us up at night. And with the Dead Space Remake just a few months away, what better time than now to look back on this pinnacle space horror.
7 PC Game Bundle For $6.66 Promises To Be A Devilishly Good Time
Fanatical’s Hellfire Bundle is on sale for a limited time, offering $143.93-worth of horror and action PC games for a season-appropriate $6.66. And if you use the code “SCREAM666,” you can get an additional 6.66% off the final price at checkout. The Hellfire bundle includes seven games,...
Persona 5 Royal Is Already Discounted For PC
You can grab Persona 5 Royal--one of the best RPGs of recent memory--on PC for just $52.79 (normally $60) through Fanatical. The key unlocks on Steam and is valid for US customers only. As with all Fanatical purchases, you’ll get a 5%-off coupon to use on future orders. In...
Lord Of The Rings Wedding Bands Are Here And They Look Very Nice
Manly Bands has announced announced a new collection of rings/wedding bands inspired by The Lord of the Rings. The Manly Bands x Lord of the Rings Collection includes nine rings in all, with the most eye-catching being a recreation of the One Ring itself. There are also rings inspired by Gandalf, Frodo, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, Ringwraith, Gollum, and Sauron.
Apex Legends Season 15 Adds New Cosmetic Type: Stickers
Stickers are coming to Apex Legends alongside Season 15: Eclipse, making them the first new cosmetic item type to be introduced to the game since emotes were added in Season 9. The stickers function as decorative items that can be used to further customize a player's equipment, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. Still, you can't just slap them on anything and call it a day--these stickers only stick to certain things.
Apex Legends Season 15's New Map Explores The Bright Side Of A Broken Moon, Contrasting Heaven And Hell
Apex Legends Season 15 is lunar-themed; it's titled Eclipse and features ferrofluid-wielding technowitch Catalyst as a new playable character. The season adds a brand-new battle royale map to the game as well. Named Broken Moon, the new map is located on a lunar colony built upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon of Boreas, which is the home planet of both Catalyst and Seer.
Overwatch 2 - Bastion Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new content to the game as well as overhauls for some of the heroes. One of the heroes to get reworked is Bastion, who has gained some mobility while losing the ability to stay in his sentry turret mode indefinitely. Despite no longer being able to stay in his turret mode indefinitely, Bastion is still a top-tier damage dealer if you know how to use him. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
DualSense Edge Preorders Are Live Now
DualSense Edge preorders are live now at PlayStation Direct. We are tracking preorders right here and will update this article with other listings once they go live. It's certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will sell out, so if you're interested you may want to get your order in early. The DualSense Edge releases on January 26, 2023.
Resident Evil Village - Winters' Expansion Review - This Rose Doesn't Bloom
The Winters' Expansion includes Shadows of Rose, the first piece of story DLC for Resident Evil Village, which picks up 16 years after that game concluded and introduces Ethan Winters' teenage daughter, Rose, as a playable character. Rose has unique powers at her disposal that make her feel distinct from the many other protagonists in Resident Evil's long history, but it's the shift to a third-person perspective--along with changes in pacing, style, and tone--that set Shadows of Rose apart from Village's main campaign. It's more comparable to the recent Resident Evil remakes than either of Ethan Winters' misadventures, but for as much as I adore those games, I'm hopeful this switch isn't indicative of the series' future.
