Black Friday Alienware deals 2022: everything we expect from laptops, PCs, and more

November is here, which means Black Friday Alienware deals are just around the corner. The best news is that Dell has already started launching early offers, and now that we're into the official holiday sales month, things are only going to accelerate. We regularly see particularly strong discounts on these top of the range machines at Dell itself throughout the year, and those sales are typically even more valuable in November. Whether you're after a bigger saving on an older model, or some new price cuts on the latest releases, there's going to be something for everyone available.

These are some of the best gaming laptops and best gaming PCs on the market, but we often find over $1,000 / £1,000 off even the most powerful of configurations. Because we've been tracking these sales all year, we know exactly what a good deal looks like when it comes to Black Friday - and when to pounce on a price drop.

From Aurora PCs to M- and X-Series laptops, we're expecting Dell's full range to get involved in this year's Black Friday Alienware deals. That means price drops on last year's machines but also discounts on the newest models, and all the latest components within them. In fact, we often see Alienware topping the charts in Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals , so we're excited to see what this year's offers have in store. Don't need a new PC? We're also looking forward to a range of discounts on monitors, mice, keyboards and headsets as well.

You'll find all our predictions for this year's sale just below, as well as the models and retailers you need to be watching out for.

When will Black Friday Alienware deals begin?

Inline with the rest of this year's Black Friday gaming deals , official discounts will land on November 25. However, that's just the sales with the Black Friday label on them. We see many of the same prices popping up in the weeks leading up to the main event, and often most frequently over Thanksgiving week. That means it's well worth jumping on a price you like ahead of time - competition is lower and you've got more of a shot at that crashing flash sale.

Where to find the best Black Friday Alienware deals

We'll be bringing you all the best Black Friday Alienware deals right here, but if you're interested in seeking out your own configurations, it pays to know where to look. Below, you'll find all the retailers we watch throughout the year (and especially in November) for the most valuable discounts.

US

Dell: regular discounts of well over $1,000

Amazon: big savings on new and older models

Best Buy: regularly bundles additional software on top of discounts

Newegg: best for refurbished and older models



UK

Dell: largest range of configurations and regular discounts

Amazon: save across machines and accessories with speedy shipping

Currys: often bundles extra subscriptions into deals

Ebuyer: regular discounts and free next day delivery





What to expect from Black Friday Alienware laptop deals

(Image credit: Future)

There are two main Alienware laptop categories to look at in this year's sales; new and old. In the former camp we have the Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2, Alienware x14, and Alienware M15 R7. These are 2022 releases, and pack some seriously powerful components - but we have already seen price cuts shaking those MSRPs in recent months. At the cheaper end of the spectrum, we have the m15 R7 and the x14, the latest in Alienware's mid-range selection and a budget version of its premium line. We expect these models to fall between $1,299 and $1,499 / £1,299 and £1,499 in their entry level configurations come November.

The newer x15 R2 and x17 R2 will be a different story, though. These are some premium machines and will likely see their biggest discounts during flash sales on the day. We'd recommend keeping a close eye on Dell's own retail page here, as any three figure discounts will move particularly fast.

If you're after something a little cheaper, it's worth expanding your search to other retailers. Dell itself doesn't carry too much stock of its previous generation laptops, so the best Black Friday Alienware deals on the M15 R5/6 and the original versions of the x15 and x17 will likely be found at other retailers. Still, we've seen that M15 line drop under $1,000 for brief sales in the past, so there will likely be some excellent value here.

What to expect from Black Friday Alienware PC deals

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday Alienware PC deals will land on the Aurora R10, R13 and R14 this year. The latter two models are the most recent but, despite being older, we still see regular discounts (and plenty of stock) when it comes to the R10 as well. We'd recommend taking a look at this model if you're after a cheaper 11th generation rig - after all, we've seen those prices crashing down in recent October sales. Despite being one of the best Alienware PCs on the market, this model often offers the best value overall.

The R13 and the AMD R14 are going to be priced a little higher in November, but recent discounts have still provided three figure savings in some cases. The biggest value is found in the mid-range here, as we often see higher value graphics cards and larger RAM sizes priced only slightly higher than entry level configurations when on sale. You'd do best to price match between retailers here, though, as there will be plenty of different versions floating around with different discounts on the day.

What to expect from Black Friday Alienware monitor deals

(Image credit: Future/Jeremy Laird)

This year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals are going to be particularly interesting for Alienware. Not only does the brand have that eye-watering QD-OLED display on the market (and primed for discounts), but there are plenty of cheaper models vying for attention on top. That means there's plenty to play for at all levels of this price range.

Starting at the top, and anyone on the hunt for a premium display should be keeping one eye constantly on that AW3423DW price tag. The $1,500 display has had its price slashed by $500 in the past, proving that this new technology isn't barred from seasonal sales. However, if you're after something a little cheaper, we'd recommend keeping an eye on the AW2521HF. The 24.5-inch screen is a regular across all sale events, so we're expecting big things from Black Friday Alienware deals.

We're also expecting to see plenty more Black Friday gaming headset deals , but if you're after more setup accessories, we'd recommend checking out everything we want to see in 2022's Black Friday gaming chair deals .