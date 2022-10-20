ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishersville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
timesvirginian.com

One person deceased from Appomattox County garage fire

One person has passed away as the result of a garage fire in Appomattox County. At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and Appomattox County Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to the scene of a garage fire. It was later reported that one individual was deceased on arrival.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley hospitals reporting an uptick in respiratory illnesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia health officials anticipate this flu season could be worse than others. Around the commonwealth, health systems are already seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have quadrupled and have...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gas prices are going down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Missing Juvenile from the Faber Area of Nelson County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Nelson County Sheriff's office is searching for missing a juvenile from the Faber area of Nelson County. The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Skylar M. Cabaniss, described as a white female who is 5’ 6” tall, 16 years old, and 125 pounds.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

