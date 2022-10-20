Read full article on original website
Four people taken to the hospital after mulch truck crashes on I-64 in Louisa
Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a mulch truck crashed on Interstate 64 in Louisa County, according to Virginia State Police.
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
timesvirginian.com
One person deceased from Appomattox County garage fire
One person has passed away as the result of a garage fire in Appomattox County. At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and Appomattox County Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to the scene of a garage fire. It was later reported that one individual was deceased on arrival.
WHSV
Valley hospitals reporting an uptick in respiratory illnesses
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia health officials anticipate this flu season could be worse than others. Around the commonwealth, health systems are already seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have quadrupled and have...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices are going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
cbs19news
Missing Juvenile from the Faber Area of Nelson County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Nelson County Sheriff's office is searching for missing a juvenile from the Faber area of Nelson County. The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Skylar M. Cabaniss, described as a white female who is 5’ 6” tall, 16 years old, and 125 pounds.
WHSV
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
NBC 29 News
The Bebedero speaks on the fatal shooting that happened on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the owners of a restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is sharing his experience with the fatal shooting that happened early Sunday, October 23. “I don’t feel like my staff feels like we’re in a bad side of town,” River Hawkins, co-owner of the...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police identify victim in early Sunday-morning shooting downtown
Drugs, firearms found in Charlottesville bust, search for suspect underway
According to police, officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 THC vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and various packaging materials.
cbs19news
Police identify individual killed in shooting at Charlottesville Downtown Mall
WHSV
Valley organizations working to get donated medical equipment to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members finding affordable medical equipment in order to complete day-to-day activities can be a difficult task, and that’s where two Valley nonprofits have stepped in. “We have a variety of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, shower chairs bedside commodes, pretty...
WHSV
Rockingham County getting closer to completing Lake Shenandoah drainage basin
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is getting closer to completing a major stormwater project in the Lake Shenandoah area. Over the summer the county used grant funding to begin constructing a large drainage basin on 6.5 acres off of Taylor Springs Road to mitigate flooding in the area.
WHSV
Donuts with a Deputy happening Saturday with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s fifth annual Donut with a Deputy is happening Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clymore Elementary School. People of all ages can get to know the deputies from the Augusta county Sheriff’s Office. “It allows the community to...
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
NBC 29 News
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
