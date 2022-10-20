Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Has Changed Following SmackDown
After more than a year out of the limelight, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Following weeks of hints, teases and vignettes Wyatt appeared at the end of the show to a monster ovation. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown Wyatt took to the ring and...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
PWMania
Character Reveal Announced for WWE NXT on Tuesday, New Match Added
A new match and a character reveal have been added to the line-up for WWE NXT’s post-Halloween Havoc edition on the USA Network on Tuesday. SmackDown Superstar Shotzi will return to NXT this week to face Lash Legend. On Saturday night, Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc with co-host Quincy...
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 24): Bayley Gets One More Shot at Bianca Belair, Bullet Club
This week's Monday Night Raw takes place in Charlotte, NC and will continue the build for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5. The big match that's being advertised for the show is Bianca Belair in another match against Bayley, though there's no indication from WWE that it's for the Raw Women's Championship. Bayley scored a pinfall victory over Belair at Clash at the Castle in a six-women tag team match, only to lose at Ladder Match at Extreme Rules when "The EST" was able to overcome interference from Damage CTRL.
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Locker Room Reportedly Want CM Punk to Make Amends Before Coming Back
CM Punk’s AEW future looks increasingly shaky after getting suspended for a backstage brawl with the Elite. It’s believed that his ally, Ace Steel, has been released, and there are talks that AEW is looking to buy out Punk’s contract. Fightful Select reports that the AEW locker...
ComicBook
WWE NXT Crowns New North American Champion After Brutal Halloween Havoc Ladder Match
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc started in style, as the first match of the night was the North American Championship Ladder Match between Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer, and Hayes took early MVP honors for his entrance with Trick Williams. The match would move at lightning speed and featured some absolutely brutal spots for just about everyone involved. It would come down to Hayes and Lee, who were fighting it out across two intersecting ladders, and Lee would counter Hayes' next move to buy himself just enough time to get up the ladder and grab the Title. Wes Lee is your new NXT North American Champion!
Dana White confirms Conor McGregor not in USADA testing pool
ABU DHABI – Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA testing pool has been questioned heavily in recent weeks and Dana White provided some clarity on the situation for the first time Saturday. Following the conclusion of UFC 280 at Etihad Arena, White confirmed to MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
