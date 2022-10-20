Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costume Gets Adorable Assist From Her Dog

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The queen of Halloween is back!

Jennifer Garner has more than proven her spooky spirit, but that's not stopping her from sharing its latest incarnation. The multi-hyphenate filmed a fun little ditty with her dog, Birdie, and...herself?

With a little help from makeup artist Fiona Stiles, Birdie and the 13 Going on 30 actress haunted their kitchen, and they didn't even charge a price for admission, instead welcoming anyone and everyone on Instagram.

The caption of their post was comprised only of a silly little classic poem to fit the 'fits:

"Three little ghostesses,

Sitting on postesses,

Eating buttered toastesses,

Greasing their fistesses,

Up to their wristesses.

Oh, what beastesses

To make such feastesses!

👻 👻 👻"

The video, which was the work of a little holiday magic, if you will, started with Garner dressed looking like what can best be described as a posessed doll. She had a large maroon bow affixed atop her head and a matching striped pinafore draped over a gray dress with black lace trim. In her hands? You guessed it: buttered toast.

She took a seat on the middle bar stool at her kitchen island as two more ghosts faded into frame: to her right, herself; to her left, her golden retriever.

The second iteration of a ghostly Garner wore a gauzy white robe and a silvery wig, with fluffy white slippers on her feet. She, too, munched on a buttered slice.

Meanwhile, the dog sat patiently on the third chair with what appeared to be a shredded pillow case covering most of her body.

Haunted doll Garner recited the poem from the caption over an eerie carnival-style track while Garner #2 swayed in the chair next to her, giggling and swinging her feet.

Suddenly, at the poem's conclusion, the middle ghost of Garner disappeared with a poof, and the other got up to come cut the camera.

Naturally, her followers were enthralled with the production.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete asked, "Who you gonna call??" before complimenting, "Brilliant Sis 👻"

Merrin Dungey said, "You are ADORABLE 👻"

The band Aint Afraid called the video "Poetry 😂❤️"

"If you look up Wholesome in the dictionary there’s a photo of you @jennifer.garner. Love it. 😁👍🏼," one fan commented.

"Birdie is not amused. 😂😂," one joked, while another thought, "Amazing but dog gets the Oscar 🥳🤪👻❤️"

All that's left to say now is, Jennifer Garner as Annabelle when?