Georgia State

Bay News 9

Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office. A concerned member of the extremist group began recording because, as he would later tell jurors in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay News 9

Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Early surge of kids RSV cases stressing some hospitals

The nation is experiencing an unseasonably early surge of respiratory syncytial virus cases, or RSV, among children, which is stressing hospitals. The nation is experiencing an unseasonably early surge of respiratory syncytial virus cases, or RSV, among children, which is stressing hospitals. According to data CDC that represent only 9%...
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

DOH partners with local laboratories to expedite diagnosis of hepatitis C

HONOLULU — A partnership between the Hawaii Department of Health, Diagnostic Laboratory Services and Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii aims to encourage health care providers to “reflex” hepatitis C testing to expedite confirmation of the viral infection, leading to faster diagnoses and cures. Hepatitis C is currently screened...
HAWAII STATE

