Del City, OK

Haunted Oklahoma with Tanya McCoy

We've got paranormal expert and author Tanya McCoy here with Michelle Spurlock owner of BlueJ's Rockin' Grill talking all things paranormal. Don't miss A Haunting Downtown Halloween Spooktacular event on October 28th at 6 pm located at the Edmond Railyard. And if you need to call on paranormal experts contact...
EDMOND, OK
Raising Oklahoma: Fun Fall Family Ideas

There's no better time for family fun than the fall. From pumpkin patches, to fall crafting ideas Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some fun ideas to bring the family together this fall. You can check out Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
81% of OKC residents cutting back on spending due to inflation

A new poll by Amber Integrated shows that 81% of people are cutting back on spending in a number of categories including at the grocery store in Oklahoma City. "Basically people are cutting back across the board," said Jackson Lisle with Amber Integrated. "60% of people said their cutting back on groceries to eating out, to travel."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Providing Hope in the Fight against Cancer

FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time to a survivor who shares their story. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edmond Electric partners with Arbor Day Foundation to give free trees to community

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric and Edmond Urban Forestry have partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to give away free trees to the Edmond community. Residents are being offered free tree's through the Energy-Saving Trees Program. The program offers free trees along with an easy-to-use online mapping tool to take the guesswork out of tree planting.
EDMOND, OK
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Severe weather prompts shelter in place situation in Mustang schools

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Several Mustang schools did a shelter-in-place due to severe weather on Monday morning. “At approximately 8:28 am, there was a reported tornado spin-up just west of Mustang and several of our schools did shelter in place,” Mustang schools wrote on Facebook. “At this time, the front that spurred this weather event has passed and there is no current threat outside of wind and rain to our area.”
MUSTANG, OK
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKCFD rescue child from apartment fire in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A child was rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters from an apartment fire on Saturday. OKCFD rescued a young child at the Cape Cod Condominiums in the area of SW 89th and Robinson. The child was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to officials.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
TECUMSEH, OK

