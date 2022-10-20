ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, IA

Mapleton man uses small lottery winnings to buy $1 million ticket

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A retired trucker and current farmer from Mapleton became the fifth person to claim a prize of at least $1 million this year from the Iowa Lottery.

On Monday night, Daryl Ingram used his winnings from the Saturday night lottery drawing to purchase a handful of easy-pick tickets from KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury, Iowa.

Ingram actually learned he won the $1 million prize when he went to collect what he initially believed was $100 of winnings, which would come from matching 4 numbers. However, when he went to collect his prize at the store he was told by the store clerk he actually had matched 5 numbers and had won a prize of $1 million.

“I was pumped up a little bit,” Ingram said. “But she was more excited than me, I think. She said, ‘It’s you! It’s you! It’s you!’”

Organizers prep for Sound & Style Fashion Festival

Ingram’s first call was to his girlfriend who said she initially did not believe him because she thought he was pulling a prank.

A total of four other people have claimed prizes worth more than $1 million this year. Two more $1 million or more lottery tickets are unclaimed, one of which was sold in Ames and the other was sold in Forest City.

KCK’s food and fuel will receive $1,000 for selling the $1 million ticket.

Related
Stray of the Day 10/25/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Lance Morgan: Sioux City should embrace its blue-collar reputation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City should build on its status as a blue-collar city to help grow the local economy, the new chair of The Siouxland Initiative said Friday. "Sioux City is still a blue collar town," Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan told over 100 business leaders at The Initiative's annual meeting. "Everybody wants to be a white-collar town. You don’t want to just be a blue collar town, you want the balance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE FOR MURDER DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 66-YEAR-OLD SIMON CURTIS TUNSTALL WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11:14 P.M. TUNSTALL HAD BEEN IN HOSPICE CARE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
