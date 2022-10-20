Read full article on original website
Guillermo Ramon
5d ago
Someone needs to ask Hershel how he plans to reduce inflation. It is so easy to complain, but doing is a different thing.
District 25 State senate candidates vying for people's votes in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've entered the second week of early voting in Central Georgia that'll all lead up to who'll take seats in the State, local, and federal races. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha talked to District 25’s state senate candidates– Republican representative Rick Williams and Democratic representative Valerie Rodgers– in Baldwin County about what's important to them as they run.
wgxa.tv
Faith-based and community leaders urge Macon-Bibb's Black voters to head to the polls
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Several faith-based and community groups in Macon mobilized Sunday afternoon to urge Black voters to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm. Both New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Ekklesia Christian Worship Center combined their efforts to get people to the polls, joining Black Voters Matter and the A. Philip Randolph Institute for a combined caravan from East Macon all the way to the early voting site at the main office of the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections on Pio Nono Ave.
fox5atlanta.com
Dutch cold storage firm plans $333M McDonough facility, hiring 170
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A Dutch company announced Monday that it will invest $333 million to build a cold storage warehouse in McDonough with plans to hire 170 people. The automated facility planned by NewCold to serve food clients in suburban Atlanta would be the largest single capital investment ever made in Henry County by a business, state officials said in a Monday announcement.
WMAZ
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
fox5atlanta.com
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:. This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon. Cake n' Shake has one location at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove, but used to have one in Warner Robins.
'We want to make a difference': Macon woman creates street sign honoring longtime pastor
MACON, Ga. — If you're driving down Houston Avenue, you will soon see three signs dedicated to the Cochran native Ike E. Mack. Mack has been preaching since June 1, 1986. He says helping people and preaching to those who come to his church, Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, are his main goals. He says he is humbled to have a street named after him.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
41nbc.com
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
WMAZ
Macon Kroger employees claim checks are late and not in full
If you find yourself in this situation, what are your protections? John Newbill with the U.S. Department of Labor says you can file a claim against your employer.
wgxa.tv
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old who disappeared last week
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Shamia Lee was last seen Friday leaving her home in Henry County. 2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?. Shamia...
Macon businessman convicted of stealing disability benefits
MACON — A Macon resident who collected monthly disability benefits while running a successful cleaning company — which he never disclosed to the government — has been convicted by a jury on federal charges for theft and making false claims. Demetris Hill, 54, of Macon, was convicted...
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
wgxa.tv
Milledgeville restauranteur pleads guilty to over $500K in tax evasion
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A local restauranteur is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in excess of half of a million dollars. According to the Department of Justice, court documents and testimony show that 52-year-old Trey Britt, co-owner of multiple bars and restaurants in Georgia, engaged in a scheme to evade taxes owed to the IRS on income from the businesses that he and others owned near college campuses.
‘It’s not funny:’ Ga. sheriff issues stern warning after student threatens to shoot middle school
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix has a stern warning for anyone considering bringing a loaded gun to a school in his county. “If anyone brings a gun to a school in Spalding County in an attempt to harm a student, this is not Uvalde, my deputies will not stand outside, and the shooter will be dealt with accordingly. In case you are wondering what I mean by that, the answer is yes,” Sheriff Dix said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old McDonough boy
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough need your help finding a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday. Officials say 12-year-old Tareque Parham's last known location was at his home in McDonough, Georgia. According to investigators, Parham was seen wearing a gold uniform shirt and black pants. Police shared...
wgxa.tv
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
