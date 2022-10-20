ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Pittsburgh-area resident victim of ‘porch pirate’ theft

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — The holiday shopping season is ramping up, meaning more deliveries to homes, and more opportunities for “porch pirates.”

Sarah Mazzocchi was at her Mt. Lebanon home when four packages were delivered. Her husband got an alert and they checked the front porch, but only one package was there.

Mazzocchi immediately turned over a video to police and filed a report. She also alerted neighbors on social media.

“I got a ton of reaction, ton of comments. A lot of people were saying the same thing happened to them that weekend,” she said. “Even one person posted a video of the same woman on camera.”

To avoid being a porch pirate victim, Security.org recommends installing a home security camera; choosing secure delivery locations, like the office mailroom; scheduling drop-offs when you’ll be home.

Mt Lebanon Police told Channel 11 they have identified the woman, and will be charging her with theft.

