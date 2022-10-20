ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 34

Scott Harrington
5d ago

Look at that! We don't need "new" laws. The old ones work just fine when they're actually used!

Reply(4)
12
James Keaton
4d ago

rural king is the number 1gun source. not saying they lack on background checks. but there prices make them the go to place

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WHITELAND, IN
WNDU

Indiana gas tax to increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman bonded out on Murder charge, fled, now arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana

McDonald County, Mo. – Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker that Dawn Wynn is back in custody.  Complete details of her capture are not known.  She is in Indiana currently. “We’re happy to report that Dawn Wynn is in custody. Earlier this afternoon, we were contacted by authorities in Indiana. Wynn had been recognized from television coverage and the...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Man injured in shooting at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Washington Park's Lot 1 early Sunday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. by a person whose car was struck by gunfire at the Washington Park Lot 1. While interviewing the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 30, carjacked in Bucktown

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked early Tuesday in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old was securing a gate around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue when two males walked up and demanded the keys to her SUV, according to Chicago police. She complied and the suspects...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.

Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change

Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Stories from the Old Joliet Prison

The Old Joliet Prison is a place of wonder with a rich history, full of stories with torture and horror. The prison is no longer in commission, but it does leave quite a haunting legacy. The Gothic architecture of the prison was designed by Chicago’s very own W.W. Boyington, he also designed the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue, so if you encounter the buildings and they remind you of one another…now you know why.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Neighbors outraged after shooting at 'drifting' street race in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

CHICAGO - "This is unacceptable." That's the bottom line for neighbors and the 14th ward alderman after 5 people were shot during a "drifting" street race in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said at least 100 cars too over the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. The night ended with 3 people shot dead and 2 others wounded around 4 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in the head in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night. At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head. A resident in one of the houses...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
classichits106.com

No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working

Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
PORTER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy