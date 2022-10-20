Read full article on original website
Scott Harrington
5d ago
Look at that! We don't need "new" laws. The old ones work just fine when they're actually used!
James Keaton
4d ago
rural king is the number 1gun source. not saying they lack on background checks. but there prices make them the go to place
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WNDU
Indiana gas tax to increase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
Woman bonded out on Murder charge, fled, now arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana
McDonald County, Mo. – Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker that Dawn Wynn is back in custody. Complete details of her capture are not known. She is in Indiana currently. “We’re happy to report that Dawn Wynn is in custody. Earlier this afternoon, we were contacted by authorities in Indiana. Wynn had been recognized from television coverage and the...
abc57.com
Man injured in shooting at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Washington Park's Lot 1 early Sunday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. by a person whose car was struck by gunfire at the Washington Park Lot 1. While interviewing the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 30, carjacked in Bucktown
CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked early Tuesday in the Bucktown neighborhood. The 30-year-old was securing a gate around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue when two males walked up and demanded the keys to her SUV, according to Chicago police. She complied and the suspects...
WANE-TV
Three bank robberies in four days and now a 21-year prison sentence
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – He had been free on parole for an armed robbery conviction for about a month when 31-year-old Nahkomie Taylor decided to walk into the Flagstar Bank on East Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend with a gun. During that robbery, he took more than $2,300.
cwbchicago.com
How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.
Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
fox32chicago.com
Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Stories from the Old Joliet Prison
The Old Joliet Prison is a place of wonder with a rich history, full of stories with torture and horror. The prison is no longer in commission, but it does leave quite a haunting legacy. The Gothic architecture of the prison was designed by Chicago’s very own W.W. Boyington, he also designed the Water Tower on Michigan Avenue, so if you encounter the buildings and they remind you of one another…now you know why.
fox32chicago.com
Neighbors outraged after shooting at 'drifting' street race in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded
CHICAGO - "This is unacceptable." That's the bottom line for neighbors and the 14th ward alderman after 5 people were shot during a "drifting" street race in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said at least 100 cars too over the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. The night ended with 3 people shot dead and 2 others wounded around 4 a.m.
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in the head in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night. At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head. A resident in one of the houses...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
classichits106.com
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana unemployment rates dropping but fewer resident working
Northwest Indiana's unemployment rates continue to trend downward. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.3 percent in August to 3.7 percent in September, according to data shared by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate dropped a percentage point to 2.4. But the actual number of residents working...
