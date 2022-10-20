Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: President Biden receives updated COVID vaccine, discusses response efforts
President Joe Biden will be receiving his updated COVID vaccine and is expected to deliver remarks on continued response efforts. He will be at the White House with doctors who are leading efforts against the spread of the virus. They will be joined by executives from several major drug store chains, which are encouraging people to get a dose of the COVID vaccine that has been reformulated to target new subvariants of omicron.
Fetterman to use closed captioning device during Pa. Senate debate
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democrat John Fetterman's health following a stroke has become a campaign issue. On Tuesday night, Fetterman will be using a closed captioning device during a debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to read the questions he's asked.Doctors say this is a common symptom following a stroke, having difficulty processing spoken words, but it doesn't mean there's a problem understanding what's being said.The closed captioning technology that Fetterman will be using during the debate Tuesday was tested at a campaign stop over the weekend. The system turns spoken words into writing so Fetterman can read what's being said."It's very...
Five takeaways from Tuesday's Fitzpatrick, Ehasz debate in PA's 1st Congressional District
Incumbent Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and U.S. Army veteran Democrat Ashley Ehasz squared off in an 90-minute debate in the race for Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District Tuesday afternoon. The event was likely the only time the district’s 562,910 voters across Bucks and 13 eastern Montgomery County towns will see candidates from the two major parties face each other before polls open on Nov. 8. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
Children's hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fact check: Dixon ad uses Nessel’s ‘joke’ about drag queens in Whitmer attack
Michigan’s Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was joking when she said in a June speech that there should be “a drag queen for every school.”. During the speech, Nessel talked about her frustration with politicians who focus on “wedge issues” that “divide us,” such as whether children should attend events with drag performers.
