HARRISBURG, Pa. — A coastal system will keep the clouds locked in place through the early part of the week. Under mostly cloudy skies, there will be a few showers and some patchy drizzle today with highs in the upper 60s. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances through midweek. Any showers we see will be light to moderate, and very beneficial considering that our annual rainfall deficit is well over 2 inches.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO