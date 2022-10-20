Read full article on original website
local21news.com
York announces next round of COVID-19 grants for small businesses in the city
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Small businesses in York still struggling in the aftermath of COVID are eligible for a cash infusion. The City of York opened round three of the Small Business COVID-19 Grant Program. Certain companies that meet the criteria can apply for up to $5,000 in...
local21news.com
Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning opens second location
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning broke ground in Harrisburg where their new center will open off North Sixth Street in 2024. The center will for children up to five years old whose families are at an economic disadvantage due to poverty.
local21news.com
Local haunted houses ticket prices remain low as inflation remains high
As inflation continues to hit consumers hard, Halloween and haunted house lovers may be happy to learn haunted attractions in Central Pennsylvania are not seeing rising prices. Field of Screams co-owner, Jim Schoef, said ticket prices at their attraction will remain the same as Americans are saving across the board...
local21news.com
Pair allegedly steals wallet then uses cards to make $10,000 in purchases: police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are seeking the identity of two people who allegedly stole a wallet from a woman's purse at the Home Goods store on Jonestown Road and used the cards to make around $10,000 in purchases. According to authorities it happened on...
local21news.com
Missing 64-year-old at special risk in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl who is at special risk, according to Millersville Borough Police Department. Police say that Carl was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 8:30 a.m. using her mint green 2014 Subaru...
local21news.com
Milton Hershey students got to work as pit crew for Williams Grove racers
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Four students from Milton Hershey School got the opportunity of a lifetime last night as they were able to work as a pit team during the big race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg. The school's Media Relations Manager, Megan Weber, said that the...
local21news.com
Community outraged by woman who threatened churchgoers with gun
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Harrisburg woman is facing charges after she threatened patrons at a South Middleton Church while armed and wearing body armor on Sunday. “It’s pretty awful, I’ll tell ya,” Debra Petonyak responded. “It’s disturbing,” Jane Kiehl added....
local21news.com
Dauphin County Commissioners say county-owned bridges are in good condition
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Dauphin County Commissioners say that all of the county-owned bridges are in good condition. This comes as a number of bridges had to be repaired after multiple flooding events. "Roads and bridges are a key function of county government. They are a vital...
local21news.com
Penbrook Police looking for missing person
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennbrook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person, 35-year-old Christina Shepherd. The last time Shepherd was seen was on October 22. No description was provided of Shepherd, only a photo (refer to above). If you see Shepherd, contact police at 717-558-6900.
local21news.com
Progressive Auto Salvage verdict announced by AG Shapiro, consumer laws violated
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A verdict was announced by Attorney Josh Shapiro regarding Progress Auto Salvage, Inc., in Harrisburg, as well as the owner, Emeka K. Oguejiofor as they've violated Pennsylvania Consumer protection laws, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “This junkyard and its owner scammed people...
local21news.com
Bill looks to streamline prior authorization process in PA
Harrisburg, PA — It’s being dubbed one of the most significant changes to the medical insurance process in decades and it’s set to go for a vote in the Pennsylvania General Assembly this week. Senate Bill 225 would streamline the prior authorization process in PA. “It's terrible....
local21news.com
Man threatens to stab people at York County Walmart over $58 theft
A man threatened to hurt people at a Walmart with a knife while also threatening to slit any officers' throats who attempted to stop him, according to West Manchester Township Police Department. Police say that the incident happened at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Dr on Oct. 22 at...
local21news.com
Cloudy skies with some showers starting out the week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A coastal system will keep the clouds locked in place through the early part of the week. Under mostly cloudy skies, there will be a few showers and some patchy drizzle today with highs in the upper 60s. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances through midweek. Any showers we see will be light to moderate, and very beneficial considering that our annual rainfall deficit is well over 2 inches.
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
local21news.com
Armed woman threatens church patrons before service, now facing charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were called to Bethel Assembly of God Church on Holly Pike, South Middleton Township on October 23, just after 10 a.m., for a reported armed individual making threats to patrons of the church walking in before their service. Police say the patrons...
local21news.com
Armed woman attempts to hold Carlisle priest hostage, Police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have released new details in incident at Bethel Assembly of God Church that occurred yesterday morning. Officials say that Amber Espigh had entered the church wearing body army and camo tactical BDU pants while carrying a loaded handgun. Espigh was also seen pointing...
local21news.com
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
local21news.com
Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian flown to hospital after severe accident, York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating an incident where an 18-year-old was hot by a car on the 1000 block of Carlisle St. on Oct. 22, according to Hanover Borough Police. Police say that the accident occurred around 9:11 p.m. last night when the teen attempted to...
local21news.com
Clouds hang tough for first half of week before sun returns
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A coastal system will keep the clouds with us for the first half of the week. Mostly cloudy again Tuesday but it will be mild with highs around 70!. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances...
