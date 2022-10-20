ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Catherine Hershey School for Early Learning opens second location

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Catherine Hershey Schools (CHS) for Early Learning broke ground in Harrisburg where their new center will open off North Sixth Street in 2024. The center will for children up to five years old whose families are at an economic disadvantage due to poverty.
HARRISBURG, PA
Local haunted houses ticket prices remain low as inflation remains high

As inflation continues to hit consumers hard, Halloween and haunted house lovers may be happy to learn haunted attractions in Central Pennsylvania are not seeing rising prices. Field of Screams co-owner, Jim Schoef, said ticket prices at their attraction will remain the same as Americans are saving across the board...
HARRISBURG, PA
Missing 64-year-old at special risk in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl who is at special risk, according to Millersville Borough Police Department. Police say that Carl was last seen on Oct. 21 at around 8:30 a.m. using her mint green 2014 Subaru...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Milton Hershey students got to work as pit crew for Williams Grove racers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Four students from Milton Hershey School got the opportunity of a lifetime last night as they were able to work as a pit team during the big race at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg. The school's Media Relations Manager, Megan Weber, said that the...
MILTON, PA
Community outraged by woman who threatened churchgoers with gun

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Harrisburg woman is facing charges after she threatened patrons at a South Middleton Church while armed and wearing body armor on Sunday. “It’s pretty awful, I’ll tell ya,” Debra Petonyak responded. “It’s disturbing,” Jane Kiehl added....
HARRISBURG, PA
Penbrook Police looking for missing person

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennbrook Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person, 35-year-old Christina Shepherd. The last time Shepherd was seen was on October 22. No description was provided of Shepherd, only a photo (refer to above). If you see Shepherd, contact police at 717-558-6900.
Bill looks to streamline prior authorization process in PA

Harrisburg, PA — It’s being dubbed one of the most significant changes to the medical insurance process in decades and it’s set to go for a vote in the Pennsylvania General Assembly this week. Senate Bill 225 would streamline the prior authorization process in PA. “It's terrible....
HARRISBURG, PA
Cloudy skies with some showers starting out the week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A coastal system will keep the clouds locked in place through the early part of the week. Under mostly cloudy skies, there will be a few showers and some patchy drizzle today with highs in the upper 60s. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances through midweek. Any showers we see will be light to moderate, and very beneficial considering that our annual rainfall deficit is well over 2 inches.
HARRISBURG, PA
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Armed woman attempts to hold Carlisle priest hostage, Police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have released new details in incident at Bethel Assembly of God Church that occurred yesterday morning. Officials say that Amber Espigh had entered the church wearing body army and camo tactical BDU pants while carrying a loaded handgun. Espigh was also seen pointing...
CARLISLE, PA
Thief steals over $3000 from multiple cars in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for a thief caught on video, who walked off into the night after breaking into multiple cars and stealing over $3,000 worth of items. According to Northern York County Regional Police Department, several car thefts happened late at night on Oct....
Burglar armed with knife lawfully shot by Harrisburg homeowner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot after attempting to break into a person's home, armed with a butcher knife, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officials say that Keon Washington had tried to rob a house in the area of Disbrow and Carnation...
HARRISBURG, PA
Clouds hang tough for first half of week before sun returns

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A coastal system will keep the clouds with us for the first half of the week. Mostly cloudy again Tuesday but it will be mild with highs around 70!. The clouds will continue to be stubborn through Wednesday with a few more shower chances...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

